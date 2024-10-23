A Hamas delegation led by a top official in the movement arrived in Russia's Moscow on Wednesday for talks on the war in Gaza and efforts to halt it, an official with the group told AFP.

The delegation, led by Hamas official Musa Abu Marzuk, was set to meet with Russian authorities to discuss "ways to stop the aggression and war on Gaza and the region," the official told AFP on condition of anonymity.

Abu Marzuk is a senior member of Hamas's political bureau based in Qatar and has been considered to have a pragmatic approach to negotiations to end the war, including backing a long-term ceasefire with Israel.

Earlier this week, two Hamas sources said the Palestinian militant group was moving towards appointing a Qatar-based ruling committee rather than a single successor to its chief Yahya Sinwar, who was killed by Israeli troops last week.

World leaders were on Wednesday calling for peace in the Middle East and Ukraine during the BRICS summit in Russia's Kazan.

President Vladimir Putin has branded the gathering as a sign that Western attempts to isolate Moscow have failed.

The meeting of around 20 world leaders in Kazan is the largest diplomatic forum in Russia since the invasion of Ukraine in 2022.