Russia has reportedly shelled and destroyed a Red Cross office in the town of Kurakhove in the Donetsk region on Tuesday.

The Ukrainian chapter of the Red Cross issued a statement on Facebook condemning the attack, adding that “fortunately, none of the staff or volunteers were injured.”

“As a result of a Russian attack on the town of Kurakhove, Donetsk region, a cultural center housing the office of the Marinka district branch of the Ukrainian Red Cross was destroyed. The organization’s technical and material assets were also destroyed,” read the group’s statement.

The group added that it “categorically [condemns] the violation of international humanitarian law and the attacks on civilian objects and humanitarian organizations.”

It’s unclear what weapons were used in the attack.

In an August statement, the branch said it delivered “food parcels and hygiene products, as well as “portable autonomous lighting systems” to locals in nearby settlements. Earlier in June, the branch stated that it was “impossible to detect artillery fire” due to its proximity to the front.