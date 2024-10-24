  • During September 2024 Russia launched over 1,300One Way Attack Uncrewed Aerial Vehicles (OWA-UAVs) into Ukraine. This represents the highest number of OWA-UAVs launched in a month since the start of the conflict. Based on current rates it is almost certain that Russia will surpass that number in October 2024.
  • It is unclear whether Russia can sustain this rate through the remainder of 2024. However, Russia is almost certainly expanding its capacity to conduct large scale OWA-UAV attacks against Ukraine, supplementing Iranian supply with increasing domestic production.
  • Russia utilises its OWA UAVs against a multitude of targets, particularly energy infrastructure, given their ability to strike deep into Ukrainian territory, maintaining pressure on the Ukrainian Air Defence system.
To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here
You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter
Kyiv Post
Kyiv Post

The Kyiv Post is Ukraines English-language newspaper and proud winner of the 2014 Missouri Honor Medal for Distinguished Service in Journalism. The newspapers first print edition came out on Oct. 18, 1995, and went online in 1997.

Read Next
Chechen Factions Loot Mariupol’s Steel Plants, Report Says Chechnya
Chechen Factions Loot Mariupol’s Steel Plants, Report Says
By Kyiv Post
1h ago
Britain to Provide $3 Billion Loan to Ukraine from Profits of $280 Billion Frozen Russian Assets G7
Britain to Provide $3 Billion Loan to Ukraine from Profits of $280 Billion Frozen Russian Assets
By Olena Hrazhdan
3h ago
US Says at Least 3,000 N.Korea Troops Training in Russia War in Ukraine
US Says at Least 3,000 N.Korea Troops Training in Russia
By AFP
4h ago
Ukraine’s 200th Pilot Earns Wings in UK Flying Course – Next Step F-16 Fighters France
Ukraine’s 200th Pilot Earns Wings in UK Flying Course – Next Step F-16 Fighters
By Kyiv Post
4h ago
Sponsored content
« Previous Putin to Meet UN's Guterres for First Time in Over Two Years of War in Ukraine
Next » Eurotopics: BRICS Summit in Russia - Bolstering the Anti-West Axis?