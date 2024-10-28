The forum will take place in wartime Kyiv for the third time. The participants will discuss the global context of the war in Ukraine: protecting Ukraine’s economic interests in the EU, opportunities and challenges for human capital, the future energy system, Ukrainian defense tech in the global technology market, and business relationships with the authorities to rebuild Ukraine.

This year, the forum will take place just two days after the US presidential election – a key topic for discussion among speakers and the community during the forum.

“It’s important for businesses, government, and society to work together and find ways to cooperate effectively. Particularly now, as Ukraine faces a full-scale invasion and the world deals with more instability. We are on the path of significant changes, leaving us with a question: How will we respond? Will these challenges hold us back, or will they push us to find new solutions and keep moving forward?” said Yurii Pyvovarov, CEO of the Kyiv International Economic Forum.

Over 100 speakers are expected to participate in more than 15 panel discussions.

Representatives of the international community:

Vjaceslavs Dombrovskis , Minister of Economy and Energy in Latvia (2014), Minister of Education and Science in Latvia (2013-2014)

, Minister of Economy and Energy in Latvia (2014), Minister of Education and Science in Latvia (2013-2014) Katarina Mathernova , European Union Ambassador to Ukraine

, European Union Ambassador to Ukraine Michael McFaul , Professor of International Studies in Political Science at Stanford University (online)

, Professor of International Studies in Political Science at Stanford University (online) John Denton , Secretary General of the International Chamber of Commerce (ICC)

, Secretary General of the International Chamber of Commerce (ICC) Crispin Allison , Senior Partner at Marsh, McLennan

, Senior Partner at Marsh, McLennan Konstantinos Nakis , Partner and President of Chicago Atlantic Trident

, Partner and President of Chicago Atlantic Trident Dan Rice, President of the American University Kyiv, former Officer for the US Army

Leaders of the business community:

Olga Ustinova, CEO of Vodafone Ukraine

Vasyl Khmelnytsky, Initiator of the Forum, founder of UFuture holding

Yevhen Osypov, CEO of Kernel

CEO of Kernel Natalia Yemchenko , Director of Public Relations and Communications, SCM

, Director of Public Relations and Communications, SCM Halyna Hereha, Co-owner of The Epicentr group of companies

Co-owner of The Epicentr group of companies Taras Kytsmey, Co-founder, and member of the Board of Directors of SoftServe

Co-founder, and member of the Board of Directors of SoftServe Sergii Voitsehovskyi, Board Member, BGV Group Management

Participants from the public sector, such as representatives of the Cabinet of Ministers, the Office of the President of Ukraine, and the Verkhovna Rada, will also participate in the panel discussions.

Updates on the program and speakers can be found on the website.

This year, KIEF, in partnership with Gen.Ukrainian, is directing part of the proceeds from ticket sales to the psychological rehabilitation of children affected by the war. The funds will be used to organize rehabilitation camps (Gen.Camp), where children will receive professional care from qualified psychologists and therapists. Additionally, those willing can make extra donations via this link.

Kyiv International Economic Forum is one of the largest international forums in Eastern Europe. It brings together business, government, and society representatives to discuss key economic issues and global trends.

A range of ideas discussed at KIEF were subsequently implemented, including at the legislative level:

Industrial parks

An export credit agency

Energy service contracts

A log export ban

A reduction in the Unified Social Contributions

These instruments have attracted billions of dollars in investment and boosted Ukraine’s GDP.

Participant registration for the Kyiv International Economic Forum is available via the following link.

Contact person for participant registration:

Oleksandra Barabash

Tel.: +380 50 880 0010

Email: [email protected]

Contact person for media accreditation:

Bohdana Myshkovska

Phone: +380 63 597 4806

Email: [email protected]