PRESS RELEASE
Ukraine
Dec. 11, 2023
The Head of State noted the warm attitude to Ukraine in Argentina and thanked the new President of the Argentine Republic, Javier Milei, for clear signals of support for our state.
War in Ukraine
Oct. 19, 2023
Due to the full-scale war with Russia, approximately 30,000 Ukrainians, both civilians and military personnel, are currently classified as missing.
Ukraine
Oct. 5, 2023
Hryhoriy Kozlovskyy and his team have been helping the Armed Forces of Ukraine and the displaced since the first days of the war.
Europe
Oct. 5, 2023
Committee of Ministers Gravely Concerned Over Human Rights Situation Occupied Territories of Ukraine
A Council of Europe committee is gravely concerned over evidence of killings, injuries, sexual abuse of children and their kidnapping by Russian forces, and calls for their return to their families.
Sep. 28, 2023
Kyiv Post Being Tailor-Trained By Agence France-Presse (AFP) for Fact-Checking and Digital Investigation
Agence France-Presse (AFP) provides digital verification training to help Ukrainian journalists in countering the continuous influx of disinformation campaigns related to the war with Russia.
Ukraine
Sep. 20, 2023
The agreement entails attracting German investments for residential construction in Ukraine.
Sep. 2, 2023
Birmingham (UK) and Lviv Universities proud of their collaborative initiatives.
Ukraine
Aug. 30, 2023
Olga Onuch is an academic whose expertise on Ukrainian politics and society has led her to become one of the leading Ukraine experts both in the UK and internationally.
Aug. 6, 2023
"Whilst focus must remain on normalisation of relations and continued Euro-Atlantic pathway for Serbia and Kosovo, recent unrest requires all parties to renew focus on de-escalation and deterrence."
War in Ukraine
Jun. 28, 2023
This is another example of the inexcusable level of suffering Russia’s invasion is inflicting on the people of Ukraine, Denise Brown writes.
Europe
Feb. 28, 2023
A Ukrainian mum-of-two has found sanctuary from war – and been able to resurrect her career – at the University of Leicester.
Fashion
Feb. 21, 2023
For the one year anniversary no Ukrainian will celebrate.
Ukraine
Feb. 5, 2023
The EU on Feb. 3 pledged to support Ukraine 'every step of the way' in its quest for bloc membership as top.
Europe
Jan. 20, 2023
A joint statement by the defence ministers of Estonia, the United Kingdom, Poland, Latvia and Lithuania; and the representatives of Denmark, the Czech Republic, the Netherlands, and Slovakia.
War in Ukraine
Dec. 21, 2022
More iconic locations around the world will turn off their lights on Dec. 21 in solidarity with Ukraine #LightUpUkraine
UK
Dec. 13, 2022
British literary scholar honored by Ukrainian counterparts
