Zelensky Met With Representatives of Ukrainian Community in Argentina PRESS RELEASE
Ukraine
Dec. 11, 2023
Zelensky Met With Representatives of Ukrainian Community in Argentina
The Head of State noted the warm attitude to Ukraine in Argentina and thanked the new President of the Argentine Republic, Javier Milei, for clear signals of support for our state.
By Kyiv Post
ICMP Partners with Ukrainian Ministries to Address Missing Persons Crisis PRESS RELEASE
War in Ukraine
Oct. 19, 2023
ICMP Partners with Ukrainian Ministries to Address Missing Persons Crisis
Due to the full-scale war with Russia, approximately 30,000 Ukrainians, both civilians and military personnel, are currently classified as missing.
By Kyiv Post
Hryhoriy Kozlovskyy and FC 'Ruh' Collected 300,000 Hryvnias for Drones for Border Guards PRESS RELEASE
Ukraine
Oct. 5, 2023
Hryhoriy Kozlovskyy and FC 'Ruh' Collected 300,000 Hryvnias for Drones for Border Guards
Hryhoriy Kozlovskyy and his team have been helping the Armed Forces of Ukraine and the displaced since the first days of the war.
By Kyiv Post
Committee of Ministers Gravely Concerned Over Human Rights Situation Occupied Territories of Ukraine PRESS RELEASE
Europe
Oct. 5, 2023
Committee of Ministers Gravely Concerned Over Human Rights Situation Occupied Territories of Ukraine
A Council of Europe committee is gravely concerned over evidence of killings, injuries, sexual abuse of children and their kidnapping by Russian forces, and calls for their return to their families.
By Kyiv Post
Kyiv Post Being Tailor-Trained By Agence France-Presse (AFP) for Fact-Checking and Digital Investigation PRESS RELEASE
 
Sep. 28, 2023
Kyiv Post Being Tailor-Trained By Agence France-Presse (AFP) for Fact-Checking and Digital Investigation
Agence France-Presse (AFP) provides digital verification training to help Ukrainian journalists in countering the continuous influx of disinformation campaigns related to the war with Russia.
By Kyiv Post
NEST and the German company Baywobaw Invest have signed a memorandum of cooperation PRESS RELEASE
Ukraine
Sep. 20, 2023
NEST and the German company Baywobaw Invest have signed a memorandum of cooperation
The agreement entails attracting German investments for residential construction in Ukraine.
By Kyiv Post
British-Ukrainian Project Developing ‘Handbook’ for Constitutional Democracy in Ukraine PRESS RELEASE
 
Sep. 2, 2023
British-Ukrainian Project Developing ‘Handbook’ for Constitutional Democracy in Ukraine
Birmingham (UK) and Lviv Universities proud of their collaborative initiatives.
By Kyiv Post
The University of Manchester Appoints UK’s First Professor of Ukrainian Politics PRESS RELEASE
Ukraine
Aug. 30, 2023
The University of Manchester Appoints UK’s First Professor of Ukrainian Politics
Olga Onuch is an academic whose expertise on Ukrainian politics and society has led her to become one of the leading Ukraine experts both in the UK and internationally.
By Kyiv Post
Joint Statement on Kosovo PRESS RELEASE
 
Aug. 6, 2023
Joint Statement on Kosovo
"Whilst focus must remain on normalisation of relations and continued Euro-Atlantic pathway for Serbia and Kosovo, recent unrest requires all parties to renew focus on de-escalation and deterrence."
By Kyiv Post
Statement By The Humanitarian Coordinator For Ukraine Denise Brown PRESS RELEASE
War in Ukraine
Jun. 28, 2023
Statement By The Humanitarian Coordinator For Ukraine Denise Brown
This is another example of the inexcusable level of suffering Russia’s invasion is inflicting on the people of Ukraine, Denise Brown writes.
By Kyiv Post
Ukrainian Mum Finds Sanctuary and a Career Lifeline at the University of Leicester PRESS RELEASE
Europe
Feb. 28, 2023
Ukrainian Mum Finds Sanctuary and a Career Lifeline at the University of Leicester
A Ukrainian mum-of-two has found sanctuary from war – and been able to resurrect her career – at the University of Leicester.
By Kyiv Post
Freedom Fashion Ukraine Heads to New York PRESS RELEASE
Fashion
Feb. 21, 2023
Freedom Fashion Ukraine Heads to New York
For the one year anniversary no Ukrainian will celebrate.
By Kyiv Post
Joint Statement Following the 24th EU-Ukraine Summit PRESS RELEASE
Ukraine
Feb. 5, 2023
Joint Statement Following the 24th EU-Ukraine Summit
The EU on Feb. 3 pledged to support Ukraine 'every step of the way' in its quest for bloc membership as top.
By Kyiv Post
Joint Statement – The Tallinn Pledge PRESS RELEASE
Europe
Jan. 20, 2023
Joint Statement – The Tallinn Pledge
A joint statement by the defence ministers of Estonia, the United Kingdom, Poland, Latvia and Lithuania; and the representatives of Denmark, the Czech Republic, the Netherlands, and Slovakia.
By Kyiv Post
Christmas Lights Around World to Go Dark in Solidarity with Ukraine PRESS RELEASE
War in Ukraine
Dec. 21, 2022
Christmas Lights Around World to Go Dark in Solidarity with Ukraine
More iconic locations around the world will turn off their lights on Dec. 21 in solidarity with Ukraine #LightUpUkraine
By UNITED24
Ukraine academics Recognize UK Shakespeare Expert’s Contribution PRESS RELEASE
UK
Dec. 13, 2022
Ukraine academics Recognize UK Shakespeare Expert’s Contribution
British literary scholar honored by Ukrainian counterparts
By Kyiv Post