Electronic warfare (EW) systems with immersion cooling, temperature control, and high power, Swiss Easy Pulse devices for indirect heart massage, modern Starlink units, powerful generators, and high-tech backpacks — this valuable aid was provided to the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine by the “Nadiya” Youth Initiative Charitable Fund and Oleksii Omelianenko.

“Supporting our defenders is more than a duty; it is our responsibility and contribution to the future. Each piece of equipment we provide gives our military an essential advantage on the battlefield, enhancing their safety and chances of survival. Every reconnaissance drone, every Starlink, every EW system saves the life of our defenders. My team and I are continuing to work so that the Defense Forces receive the most advanced equipment,” said Oleksii Omelianenko.

The “Nadiya” Youth Initiative Charitable Fund, with support from Oleksii Omelianenko and partners, consistently delivers valuable supplies to various units of Military Intelligence — including off-road vehicles, EW systems, FPV drones, Starlink units, Mavic drones, charging stations, and thermal imaging cameras. This equipment significantly strengthens Ukrainian soldiers on the hottest sections of the frontline.

“The enemy’s development is no secret. Russian troops employ insidious and ruthless tactics. The EW systems we provided allow us to counter enemy drones at greater distances — they disrupt the signal transmitted via satellite, preventing the UAVs from navigating effectively. This equipment enables our soldiers to operate more safely, offering a chance to save more lives on the front line,” emphasized Valeriy Dubil, head of the “Nadiya” fund’s supervisory board.

Since the first days of Russia’s full-scale invasion, Oleksii Omelianenko and the “Nadiya” Youth Initiative Charitable Fund have provided systematic support to the military with life-saving equipment on the front lines. In addition, assistance is directed to hospitals, medical institutes, field hospitals, and stabilization points — all those working to save the lives of our defenders and civilians in the most challenging conditions.