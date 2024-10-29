In the early hours of Tuesday, Oct 29, Russian forces carried out coordinated attacks on Ukrainian cities Kyiv and Kharkiv, employing both drones and missiles. In Kyiv, dozens of Shahed-type drones were launched, according to the head of the city’s military administration, Serhii Popko. JOIN US ON TELEGRAM Follow our coverage of the war on the @Kyivpost_official. Ukrainian air defense successfully intercepted the drones; however, debris fell in the Solomianskyi and Sviatoshynskyi districts. In Solomianskyi, falling wreckage damaged a gas pipeline connected to a nine-story residential building, sparking fires that engulfed a store and three cars.

Initial reports indicate that five people were injured, one of whom required hospitalization. In Sviatoshynskyi, the debris shattered windows in a three-story administrative building, though no casualties were reported. Meanwhile, Kharkiv faced a missile strike at 2:51 a.m., according to Mayor Ihor Terekhov. The missile hit a residential area in the Osnoviansky district, destroying one building and damaging 19 others. Tragically, four people lost their lives in the attack.