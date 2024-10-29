In the early hours of Tuesday, Oct 29, Russian forces carried out coordinated attacks on Ukrainian cities Kyiv and Kharkiv, employing both drones and missiles.

In Kyiv, dozens of Shahed-type drones were launched, according to the head of the city’s military administration, Serhii Popko.

Ukrainian air defense successfully intercepted the drones; however, debris fell in the Solomianskyi and Sviatoshynskyi districts. In Solomianskyi, falling wreckage damaged a gas pipeline connected to a nine-story residential building, sparking fires that engulfed a store and three cars.

Initial reports indicate that five people were injured, one of whom required hospitalization. In Sviatoshynskyi, the debris shattered windows in a three-story administrative building, though no casualties were reported.

Meanwhile, Kharkiv faced a missile strike at 2:51 a.m., according to Mayor Ihor Terekhov. The missile hit a residential area in the Osnoviansky district, destroying one building and damaging 19 others. Tragically, four people lost their lives in the attack.

Terekhov reported that a Russian Thunder-E1 guided missile was likely used, though there has been no independent verification of the type of weapon involved.

Kharkiv lies around 30 kilometres (18 miles) from the Russian border and has been pounded by Russian aerial attacks throughout the two-and-a-half-year war.

A Russian strike on Monday damaged the Derzhprom building, a distinctive early Soviet-era modernist skyscraper that has become a symbol of the heavily attacked northeastern city.

The attack injured at least six people and also damaged a medical institution

