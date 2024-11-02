  • Around 10,000 Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK) combat troops are in Russia. It is almost certain some have already deployed to the Kursk region.
  • Russia and DPRK have committed to deepening their bilateral partnership with the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership Treaty, which includes a mutual defence clause, and was ratified by the Russian State Duma on 24 October 2024. For Russia, DPRK's military support to their war in Ukraine has highly likely been the core driver for the partnership and has until now, centred around North Korea's provision of arms. In return, DPRK has received high level international support from Russia and has secured a trading partner willing to break sanctions.
  • Russian and DPRK forces would almost certainly experience interoperability difficulties having not previously carried out joint military exercises. DRK troops conducting combat operations would almost certainly have issues operating Russian equipment, integrating into Russia's command and control structure, and working around the language barrier with Russian forces.
To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here
You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter
Kyiv Post
Kyiv Post

The Kyiv Post is Ukraines English-language newspaper and proud winner of the 2014 Missouri Honor Medal for Distinguished Service in Journalism. The newspapers first print edition came out on Oct. 18, 1995, and went online in 1997.

Read Next
British Defence Intelligence Update Ukraine 9 October 2024 British Intelligence
British Defence Intelligence Update Ukraine 9 October 2024
By Kyiv Post
Oct. 13
British Defence Intelligence Update Ukraine 29 September 2024 Russia
British Defence Intelligence Update Ukraine 29 September 2024
By Kyiv Post
Sep. 29
British Defence Intelligence Update Ukraine 19 August 2024 War in Ukraine
British Defence Intelligence Update Ukraine 19 August 2024
By Kyiv Post
Aug. 19
British Defence Intelligence Update Ukraine 3 August 2024 British Intelligence
British Defence Intelligence Update Ukraine 3 August 2024
By Kyiv Post
Aug. 3
Sponsored content
« Previous Missile Strike on Kharkiv: Dozens Injured, Policeman Killed in Latest Russian Attack
Next » Does a ‘Warning from Kursk’ Show Reality of North Korea’s Russian Misadventure?