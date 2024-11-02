Russian forces targeted Kharkiv with S-400 missiles on Friday, Nov. 1, striking a police station and causing numerous casualties, according to local authorities.

Follow our coverage of the war on the @Kyivpost_official .

Later, National Police Chief Ivan Vyhovsky wrote that one of the targets was a police station in the city. Initial reports indicated that one policeman was killed and 30 people were injured.

The head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration (OVA), Oleh Synehubov, reported that Russian forces initially hit a residential building in Kharkiv with a ballistic missile.

By late Friday night, the number of confirmed injuries had risen to 40, including 30 police officers, a rescuer, and nine civilians. The Ministry of Internal Affairs stated that the missiles were launched from an S-400 anti-aircraft missile system.

Advertisement

By Saturday, the State Emergency Service reported that the total number of injured had reached 46. Crews worked late into the night clearing 200 cubic meters of debris from the impact sites.

Among those killed was Police Colonel Andry Matvienko, 43, who served as the deputy head of the Department of Personnel Support at the Kharkiv Regional Police Directorate. He sustained fatal shrapnel and blast injuries in the missile strike.

Photo: Police Colonel Andry Matvienko

Other Topics of Interest Harshest Winter Yet: Will Ukraine Withstand New Russian Attacks on Its Energy Sector? A challenging winter awaits Ukraine due to limited air defense and increased cooperation between Russia and its allies. What is Ukraine doing about it?

Located approximately 30 kilometers (18 miles) from the Russian border, Kharkiv has faced relentless aerial bombardment throughout the ongoing war.

Authorities report that in October alone, the city endured 25 strikes, with 21 of those involving guided bombs, resulting in nine civilian deaths, including two children.

Just two days prior, a strike on an apartment building claimed the lives of three people, including two children.