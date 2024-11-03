The Lebanese health ministry data and CNN’s analysis of airstrikes show that the Israeli military has dropped bombs within dangerous proximity of hospitals in Lebanon, which are protected under international law. For a country that has been embroiled in many cycles of war and crises, the Lebanese healthcare sector has rarely been so vulnerable to firepower, the country’s health minister, Dr. Firass Abiad, told CNN. Abiad accused Israel of “weaponizing” access to healthcare and drew parallels to Gaza, where Israel has openly attacked hospitals, accusing them of links to Hamas. “Health institutions are supposed to be sanctuaries,” said Abiad. “It’s clear that this is premeditated, that this is a state policy that Israel is following, whether in Gaza or in Lebanon.” CNN has reviewed over 240 airstrikes in Lebanon and found that at least 24 hospitals were within a 500-meter danger zone – used by the Israeli military as its parameter for evacuation areas – of the bombs. Israel dropped munitions within what is known as a “lethal range” – 340 meters – of at least 19 hospitals, the analysis, which covered the first month of the war, showed. - CNN

Advertisement

U.S. federal cybersecurity and intelligence officials say a viral video purporting to show Haitian immigrants engaging in voter fraud was made by Russian interference groups that are trying to undermine confidence in the elections. The video, which began circulating on social media this week, shows two men who claim they arrived to the U.S. from Haiti six months ago. They claim to have American citizenship and that they are voting for Vice President Kamala Harris in multiple Georgia counties, showing cards that appear to look like drivers’ licenses. Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency Director Jen Easterly told MSNBC on Friday that the video was “Russian-produced and specifically designed to go viral and undermine American confidence in the security and the integrity of our election. CISA, the Director of National Intelligence and the FBI released a joint statement shortly after, pointing to “Russian influence actors” as responsible for the video. Russian entities also created a video that falsely accuses a person linked to the Harris-Walz ticket of taking a bribe from an entertainer, the agencies said - MSNBC

Advertisement

JOIN US ON TELEGRAM Follow our coverage of the war on the @Kyivpost_official.

Donald Trump said former Rep. Liz Cheney is a “war hawk” who should be fired upon, as he raged against one of his most prominent intra-party critics while campaigning Thursday night in Arizona. “She’s a radical war hawk. Let’s put her with a rifle standing there with nine barrels shooting at her, OK?” the former president said at a campaign event in Glendale with former Fox News host Tucker Carlson. “Let’s see how she feels about it, you know, when the guns are trained on her face.” Trump also hurled insults at Cheney, once the third-ranking Republican in House leadership, calling her “very dumb,” a “stupid person” and “the moron.” Trump’s suggestion that Cheney should face gunfire represents an escalation of the violent language he has used to target his political foes. And it comes days before an election in which the former president — who never accepted his 2020 loss — has already undermined public confidence. In recent weeks, he has also suggested a military crackdown on political opponents he has described as “the enemy within.” - CNN

Advertisement

A further 500 soldiers are being deployed to the Valencia region as residents criticise local authorities over their response to the catastrophic flooding there. More than 200 people are known to have died, with most fatalities in and around Valencia, but the death toll is expected to rise further. Heavy rains that began on Monday caused floods that have destroyed bridges and covered towns with mud, cutting off communities and leaving them without water, food or electricity. Thousands of people have travelled to rural areas to help with clean-up efforts, but on Friday authorities announced that traffic in the region would be restricted over the weekend to ensure access for emergency workers. - BBC

Delegates from 196 countries at the UN biodiversity summit in Cali, Colombia, approved on Friday a permanent body to represent Indigenous interests under the convention. Representatives from Indigenous and Afro-descendant communities celebrated the agreement, which acknowledges the need for their active participation and traditional knowledge in global nature conservation efforts - France 24

Advertisement

This Briefing is reprinted with the author's permission. Please find the original here.