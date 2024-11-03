The Russian military is currently mounting one of its most powerful offensives since the start of the full-scale invasion of Ukraine, according to Commander-in-Chief of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, Oleksandr Syrsky.

His remarks came during a meeting with Karel Rzegka, the head of the General Staff of the Czech Republic.

"I've informed my Czech colleagues about the situation on the front line, which continues to be difficult. Active hostilities, which continue in certain areas, require constant updating of the resources of Ukrainian units," Syrsky wrote in his Telegram channel.

"Now, the Armed Forces of Ukraine are holding back one of the most powerful Russian offensives since the beginning of the full-scale invasion," he added.

The current Russian offensive, which began in October 2023, has seen the capture of strategic locations including Avdiivka and Vuhledar. By late October 2024, Russian troops had advanced to the outskirts of Toretsk and Chasiv Yar in the Donetsk region.

Russian troops have reportedly captured the town of Selydove, and set their sights on Pokrovsk and Kurakhove, both of which are key logistical hubs for Ukrainian defense in the Donetsk region. Capturing these cities would mark a significant step toward Russia’s ambitions to control Ukraine’s eastern industrial areas.

Amid Russian claims, uncertainty lingers over Selydove's actual control.

Despite Russian claims on Oct. 30 that they had fully captured Selydove and several nearby settlements, the situation remains volatile and uncertain.

A source within the General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces (AFU) told Telegraf, a Ukrainian media outlet, that Ukrainian troops continue to hold their defensive positions.

“There’s still an opportunity to defend, so we stay in Selydove,” the source said. “They push us out, we pull back. Then we push them out, and they retreat.”

Although Ukrainian analysts from DeepState reported the occupation of Selydove on Oct. 30, the General Staff has yet to confirm this. The situation remains fluid due to ongoing combat and frequent shifts in control over certain areas of the town, according to Telegraf.

According to the recent Bloomberg report published on Friday, Nov. 1, Russian forces have seized more territory in eastern Ukraine than at any other time in 2024, capturing over 200 square kilometers (77 square miles) in the last week.

The recent gains add to Russia’s summer offensive progress, totaling 1,146 square kilometers (442 square miles) since Aug. 6 – a 25% increase from the first half of the year, according to DeepState map data analyzed by Bloomberg Intelligence.

Despite this momentum, Russia’s advance remains incremental and Russia is far from exerting control over the four Ukrainian regions that Russian President Vladimir Putin has set his sights on.

However, with the US focused on upcoming presidential elections and European allies wary of escalating the conflict, Putin’s forces are exploiting the moment to advance on the battlefield.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said Tuesday that only 10% of a $61 billion US aid package pledged in April has been received, attributing delays to bureaucracy.

Meanwhile, NATO allies are reportedly hesitant to commit additional support, citing concerns over escalating tensions with Russia.