In recent years, relations between Ukraine and Poland have been on a seesaw of sorts. At one end of the scale, Warsaw has demonstrated world leadership in providing assistance to Ukrainians, whilst on the other hand it has blocked the borders and threatened to freeze Ukraine’s accession to the EU over historical issues.

Amidst the ups and downs, Poland is a world leader when it comes to aid to Ukraine, having spent almost 5 percent of its gross domestic product on military, humanitarian and material support for Ukrainians.

Polish Deputy Prime Minister Wladyslaw Kosiniak-Kamysz previously announced the publication of a large-scale report on the various forms of assistance provided by Poland during almost three years of Russia’s full-scale invasion.

“The report indicates that Poland, contrary to what the Ukrainian authorities are saying today, is a leader in aid, also a leader in military assistance in some areas,” the deputy prime minister said.

The report of the Office of the President of the Republic of Poland, Andrzej Duda, was published on Nov. 11. Kyiv Post has compiled below the main points on assistance to Ukraine in the military, humanitarian and political spheres.

Key findings

On military assistance to Ukraine

Poland was the first to supply Ukraine with heavy weapons, initiated the “tank coalition” and provided Ukraine with combat aircraft. It also provided Ukraine with military equipment worth more than €3 billion, including tanks (over 350), armored personnel carriers, artillery, MiG-29 aircraft and helicopters.

“A total of 240 tanks have been sent to Ukraine, all of which are capable of being used by the [Armed Forces of Ukraine],” Poland’s President Andrzej Duda declared. Military aid from Poland to Ukraine includes the transfer of 20,000 Starlink terminals for communications.

In terms of manpower, Poland has organized training for around 25,000 Ukrainian soldiers. A joint NATO-Ukraine Center for Analysis, Training and Education (JATEC) is due to open in Poland in 2025.

“Using the experience of the war in Ukraine, we will deepen our knowledge of military strategies and new elements of the battlefield… We will work to bring the Armed Forces of Ukraine closer to NATO standards,” Duda said.

However, Kosiniak-Kamysz said that Poland does not plan to transfer promised MiG-29 fighters to Ukraine on the basis that these aircraft are needed to protect Polish skies.

On humanitarian aid to Ukraine

More than 3.5 million Ukrainians have become internally displaced, and almost 6.5 million have left Ukraine since the start of the full-scale invasion.

Poland has played a significant role in providing shelter and assistance to Ukrainians, from housing to medical treatment, and has provided support to the largest number of refugees, totaling some 980,000.

It also has the highest employment rate for refugees among the OECD countries at almost two thirds (65%) of this population.

Poland is a major player in the delivery of aid to Ukraine, with most foreign supplies, including humanitarian and military aid, passing through a logistics center in Poland.

Looking at Poland’s support for refugees in more detail:

In the early period following the full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022, the Polish parliament passed a law on assistance to Ukrainian citizens, which regulated their residence and granted them the right to receive a residence registration number

Refugee reception centers were set up, temporary housing and food were provided, and access to medical care and social services was ensured

The Polish government co-financed accommodation and food for Ukrainian refugees.

According to a survey by the Polish Economic Institute, more than three quarters (77%) of Poles have joined in helping refugees from Ukraine.

In terms of medical care:

Poland has organized the transportation of children with serious illnesses for medical care

Polish hospitals accept wounded Ukrainian soldiers and civilians

More than 1.2 million refugees have received medical care worth PLN 3.3 billion ($805 million)

On political assistance to Ukraine

Since the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion, Duda has been advocating for comprehensive support for Ukraine, including its accession to the EU and NATO.

During a visit to Kyiv on the eve of the war, Duda emphasized that Ukraine deserves EU candidate status.

Duda has also repeatedly called for the start of Ukraine's accession to NATO, considering it an important step to boost Ukrainian morale.

The Polish president is actively negotiating with European leaders, calling for military assistance to Ukraine and its admission to Western structures.

He has criticized any attempt at dialogue with Russia, emphasizing its aggressive and unpredictable behavior.

“We support Ukraine because we believe it can stop Russia's imperial ambitions,” Duda is quoted as saying.