- In Donetsk oblast, Russian forces have made rapid advances towards the eastern flank of Velyka Novosilka. The town has been situated on the front line since 2022 and has acted as a lynchpin of Ukraine's defensive line. Ukraine regained some territory south of the town as part of its 2023 counter offensive.
- Velyka Novosilka is now vulnerable to Russian attacks due to the loss of Vuhledar, 30km to the east, in early October 2024. This enabled increased Russian advances into less well-defended areas in western Donetsk oblast. Russian forces are attacking behind established Ukrainian defences and threatening
Latest Defence Intelligence update on the situation in Ukraine - 1 December 2024.— Ministry of Defence 🇬🇧 (@DefenceHQ) December 1, 2024
Find out more about Defence Intelligence's use of language: https://t.co/7irnJMTVnX#StandWithUkraine 🇺🇦 pic.twitter.com/srqhtjVeXl
To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here
You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter
You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter