Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said Sunday that an invitation to join the NATO military alliance was needed for his country's survival as it struggles to fight Russian forces.
"An invitation for Ukraine to join NATO is a necessary thing for our survival," Zelensky said after talks with EU leaders in Kyiv.
