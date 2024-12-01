Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said Sunday that an invitation to join the NATO military alliance was needed for his country's survival as it struggles to fight Russian forces.

"An invitation for Ukraine to join NATO is a necessary thing for our survival," Zelensky said after talks with EU leaders in Kyiv.

JOIN US ON TELEGRAM

Follow our coverage of the war on the @Kyivpost_official.

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here
You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter
AFP
AFP
Read Next
Olaf Scholz Visits Kyiv for First Time in Over Two Years War in Ukraine
Olaf Scholz Visits Kyiv for First Time in Over Two Years
By Kyiv Post
44m ago
Trump Won – What Next for Ukraine (Not to Mention Putin, Orbán and Xi Jinping)? Zelensky
OPINION: Trump Won – What Next for Ukraine (Not to Mention Putin, Orbán and Xi Jinping)?
By Andriy Kurkov
2h ago
‘Destroying Infrastructure Indispensable to Survival Is a War Crime’ – Ukraine at War Update for Dec. 2 Zelensky
‘Destroying Infrastructure Indispensable to Survival Is a War Crime’ – Ukraine at War Update for Dec. 2
By Katie Livingstone
4h ago
EU to Support Ukraine Financially Throughout Next Year - Costa Zelensky
EU to Support Ukraine Financially Throughout Next Year - Costa
By UkrInform
13h ago
Sponsored content
« Previous British Defence Intelligence Update Ukraine 1 December 2024
Next » ‘People Were Hanged for This’: Medvedev Calls Georgian President ’Expired’ Amid Protests