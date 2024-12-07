- Most Russian advances in recent weeks have been centred on three areas - the Pokrovsk axis, the Kurakhove axis, and the Velyka Novosilka axis, all in Donetsk oblast, in south-eastern Ukraine and closely connected. On the first, Russia has made gradual gains towards Pokrovsk - taking control of the town of Selydove and expanding the salient. Russian forces remain approximately 6-7 km from Pokrovsk itself.
- Russian forces are likely fighting within the centre of Kurakhove. Kurakhove forms an important section of the front line and its seizure would allow Russian forces to consolidate positions in the area and set conditions for further advances westwards.
- The Ukrainian Armed Forces have reportedly mounted a limited counter-attack to the north of Velyka Novosilka, retaking the village of Novyy Komar from Russian forces. Despite this, Russian efforts to cut off the supply routes on the northern approach to Velyka Novosilka and encircle the town continue. Russian forces are also pushing towards Velyka Novosilka from the south, recently capturing the village of Blahodatne.
Latest Defence Intelligence update on the situation in Ukraine - 7 December 2024.— Ministry of Defence 🇬🇧 (@DefenceHQ) December 7, 2024
Find out more about Defence Intelligence's use of language: https://t.co/uHsm1cdDIX
#StandWithUkraine 🇺🇦 pic.twitter.com/Qj3eu9nGxD
