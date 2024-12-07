On social media Saturday, President Volodymyr Zelensky welcomed the second delivery of F-16 “Viper” fighter aircraft from the Jutland peninsula.

“The second batch of F-16s for Ukraine from Denmark is already in Ukraine,” Zelensky wrote on both Telegram and X / Twitter. “This is the leadership in protecting life that distinguishes Denmark.”

JOIN US ON TELEGRAM

Follow our coverage of the war on the @Kyivpost_official.

Zelensky said that having more allies like Copenhagen would be appreciated by Kyiv.

“The aircraft from the first batch provided by the Danes are already shooting down Russian missiles and saving our people, our infrastructure. Now our air shield is additionally strengthened. If all partners were just as determined, we would have already managed to make Russian terror impossible.”

Advertisement
To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here
You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter
Kyiv Post
Kyiv Post

Kyiv Post is Ukraine’s first and oldest English news organization since 1995. Its international market reach of 97% outside of Ukraine makes it truly Ukraine’s Global – and most reliable – Voice.

Read Next
Zelensky Reacts As 10 Civilians Killed, Dozens Wounded in Russian Strikes in Zaporizhzhia and Kryvyi Rih War in Ukraine
Zelensky Reacts As 10 Civilians Killed, Dozens Wounded in Russian Strikes in Zaporizhzhia and Kryvyi Rih
By Katie Livingstone
8h ago
Zelensky and Trump May Meet in Paris During Notre Dame Reopening Zelensky
Zelensky and Trump May Meet in Paris During Notre Dame Reopening
By AFP
20h ago
Feeling our Way to the End of the Year Zelensky
OPINION: Feeling our Way to the End of the Year
By Andriy Kurkov
1d ago
‘Not a Single Day Did the Budapest Memorandum Work’ – Ukraine at War Update for Dec. 6 War in Ukraine
‘Not a Single Day Did the Budapest Memorandum Work’ – Ukraine at War Update for Dec. 6
By Christopher Stewart
1d ago
Sponsored content
« Previous Trump in Paris as Notre Dame Reopens, May Meet Zelensky