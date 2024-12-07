On social media Saturday, President Volodymyr Zelensky welcomed the second delivery of F-16 “Viper” fighter aircraft from the Jutland peninsula.

“The second batch of F-16s for Ukraine from Denmark is already in Ukraine,” Zelensky wrote on both Telegram and X / Twitter. “This is the leadership in protecting life that distinguishes Denmark.”

Zelensky said that having more allies like Copenhagen would be appreciated by Kyiv.

“The aircraft from the first batch provided by the Danes are already shooting down Russian missiles and saving our people, our infrastructure. Now our air shield is additionally strengthened. If all partners were just as determined, we would have already managed to make Russian terror impossible.”