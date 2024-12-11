Syria’s new interim leader announced on Tuesday he was taking charge of the country as caretaker prime minister with the backing of the former opposition forces who toppled president Bashar al-Assad three days ago. In a brief address on state television, Mohammed al-Bashir, a figure little known across most of Syria who previously ran an administration in a pocket of the northwest controlled by the opposition, said he would lead the interim authority until March 1. Behind him were two flags – the green, black and white flag flown by opponents of al-Assad throughout the civil war, and a white flag with the Islamic oath of faith in black writing, typically flown in Syria by Sunni Islamist fighters. In the Syrian capital, banks reopened for the first time since al-Assad’s overthrow. Shops were also opening up again, traffic returned to the roads, and cleaners were out sweeping the streets. There was a notable decrease in the number of armed men on the streets. Two sources close to the opposition said their command had ordered fighters to withdraw from cities, and for police and internal security forces affiliated with the main opposition group “Hayat Tahrir al-Sham” (HTS) to deploy there - Al Arabiya

Advertisement

Israel’s military says it carried out 480 attacks on Syria in the past 48 hours, destroying 15 naval vessels, anti-aircraft batteries and weapons production sites in several cities. Separately, Syrian opposition commander Hassan Abdul Ghany said on Tuesday that their fighters completely took control over the eastern Syrian city of Deir el-Zor - Agencies

JOIN US ON TELEGRAM Follow our coverage of the war on the @Kyivpost_official.

The US Department of Justice charged two former Syrian Air Force intelligence officials with committing war crimes against US citizens and others during the Syrian civil war. The indictment, filed in November, was unsealed late on Monday. Ousted President Bashar al-Assad’s government “sought to terrify, intimidate, and repress any opposition, or perceived opposition, to the Regime,” the indictment states. The two named officials allegedly used torture methods like electrocution and burning to intimidate victims, according to the charges. The indictment marks the first time that the US has brought charges against Assad officials for human rights abuses, Axios reported, and comes after the rebel forces that overthrew Assad’s regime vowed to pursue officials involved in torture. The suspects named in the indictment remain at large but were tried in absentia earlier this year in France and convicted of crimes against humanity - Semafor

Advertisement

President-elect Donald Trump lobbed some late-night digs at Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, referring to Canada as a “Great State” and addressing Trudeau as “Governor.” He added: “It was a pleasure to have dinner the other night with Governor Justin Trudeau of the Great State of Canada,” Trump posted to Truth Social at 12:06 a.m. Tuesday. “I look forward to seeing the Governor again soon so that we may continue our in depth talks on Tariffs and Trade, the results of which will be truly spectacular for all! DJT.” Trump’s comments come as he plans to impose a 25 percent tariff on Canada and Mexico, which Trudeau has said would “be devastating for the Canadian economy” and at which he’s “still looking at the right ways to respond” to - Politico

Advertisement

Donald Trump on Tuesday nominated Kimberly Guilfoyle, a lawyer and former Fox News host who has dated his eldest son, to serve as the US ambassador to Greece in his upcoming administration. Guilfoyle, 55, spoke at the Republican National Convention in July and has been Trump's loyal ally. She had been engaged to Donald Trump Jr, but the two recently split up, according to US media - AFP

President Joe Biden plans to formally block the $14.1 billion sale of United States Steel Corp. to Nippon Steel Corp. on national security grounds once the deal is referred back to him later this month, people familiar with the matter said. The Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States panel, which has been reviewing the proposed takeover for much of this year, must refer its decision to Biden by Dec. 22 or 23, said the people, who asked to not to be identified discussing a confidential process. It’s not clear exactly what the CFIUS review will say. However, any referral to the president suggests at least one member of the panel sees the deal posing a risk. Nippon Steel and US Steel are poised to pursue litigation over the process if Biden decides to block the merger, some of the people said - Bloomberg

Advertisement

Coffee drinkers may soon see their morning treat get more expensive, as the price of coffee on international commodity markets has hit its highest level on record. On Tuesday, the price for Arabica beans, which account for most global production, topped $3.44 a pound (0.45kg), having jumped more than 80% this year. The cost of Robusta beans, meanwhile, hit a fresh high in September. It comes as coffee traders expect crops to shrink after the world's two largest producers, Brazil and Vietnam, were hit by bad weather and the drink's popularity continues to grow. One expert told the BBC coffee brands were considering putting prices up in the new year.

Kylie Kelce has dethroned podcasting giant Joe Rogan. Kelce’s podcast, Not Gonna Lie, unseated Rogan as the No. 1 podcast in America after the first episode dropped Dec. 5. The Daily Beast reported that Kelce also beat out her husband, former Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce, who hosts the podcast New Heights with his brother, Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce. Rogan, hugely pro-Trump, pro MAGA Republican figure has accused the Biden Administration and western allies of escalating the war in Ukraine and bringing the world closer to WW III.

This Briefing is reprinted with the author's permission. Please find the original here.