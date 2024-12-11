The Ukrainian partisan movement Atesh spotted a column of military trucks carrying Desertcross 1000-3 all-terrain vehicles (ATVs) of Chinese production on the M-4 highway between Rostov-on-Don and Voronezh. Such equipment, which the Russian army is actively purchasing, may indicate preparations for raid and sabotage operations in Ukraine's border regions.

“These vehicles are used for a variety of tasks, including patrol and reconnaissance missions, raids, cargo transportation, and the evacuation of the wounded. According to Russia’s Ministry of Defense, Putin’s army has already received 537 such vehicles, and another 1,590 units are planned to be purchased by the end of 2024,” the partisans of Atesh wrote.

According to TASS on Nov 10, 2023, Russian President Vladimir Putin inspected the newly acquired Chinese Desertcross 1000-3 ATVs during his visit to the Russian Armed Forces in Rostov-on-Don.

These ATVs, produced by the Chinese company Odes Industries, are becoming an important component of the Russian army.

To adapt them for Russian conditions, the vehicles are modified with heaters, upgraded cabins for comfort, and reinforced bumpers for better durability in various terrains.

Television coverage showcased several 2022 models in the headquarters’ courtyard, with Defense Minister Shoigu emphasizing their importance during his briefing to President Putin. The basic version costs 1.58 million rubles ($17,141), while units with additional features are priced at 2.1 million rubles ($22,783).

According to the partisans, the accumulation of buggies could suggest that Russian forces are preparing for raid-and-sabotage operations in the Kursk region and other areas bordering Ukraine. Furthermore, it might signal a broader use of this type of equipment along the entire front line.

On Tuesday, Dec 10, analysts from the DeepState project updated their map and reported the movement of Russian forces near several settlements. Specifically, they noted Russian activity near the village of Plekhovo in the Kursk region, where a Ukrainian operation is ongoing, and near the village of Oleksandriya on the border with Sumy Oblast.

A “breakthrough” of Russian forces into Sumy Oblast was claimed on social media. However, the Sumy Regional Military Administration (RMA) refuted such claims. Sumy RMA head Volodymyr Artyukh stated that reports of Russian forces crossing the border are fake. According to him, the border situation remains under control, with no recorded changes.

The partisan movement added: “We continue to monitor the transfer of equipment and provide data to Ukraine’s Defense Forces. Every enemy movement is under our control. Join the ATESH movement and help disrupt the occupiers’ plans!”