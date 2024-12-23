Key Takeaways from ISW:

• Russian President Vladimir Putin repeated his latest assertion that he should have violated the ceasefire he had imposed on Ukraine in 2014 and 2015 by launching a full-scale invasion even earlier than February 2022.

JOIN US ON TELEGRAM Follow our coverage of the war on the @Kyivpost_official.

• Ukrainian forces reportedly struck an oil depot in Oryol Oblast with drones on the night of December 21 to 22.

• Russian forces recently executed more Ukrainian prisoners of war (POWs) on the battlefield.• Ukrainian forces recently regained lost positions in western Zaporizhia Oblast, and Russian forces recently advanced near Kupyansk, Toretsk, and Pokrovsk and in Kursk Oblast.

• North Korea may have transferred at least four additional ballistic missiles to Russia.