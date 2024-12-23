Over the weekend, foreign leaders discussed ending the war in Ukraine as officials in Kyiv called for Russia to be held accountable for its war crimes.

Trump says Putin wants to meet him ASAP to discuss ending Ukraine war

US President-elect Donald Trump said at a rally in Arizona on Sunday that Russian President Vladimir Putin told him he wants to have a meeting together as soon as possible, according to Ukriniform. “President Putin said that he wants to meet with me as soon as possible. So, we have to wait for this. But we need to end that horrible, horrible war,” Trump said.

He added that “millions” of soldiers had already been killed in the Russo-Ukrainian war that could have been prevented had he been in office. “Millions of soldiers have died,” he said. “We’ve got to stop it, it’s ridiculous. That war would have never happened if I was president,” Trump said.

US President Donald Trump (R) looks at Russia's President Vladimir Putin as they take their places for a family photo, during the G20 Leaders' Summit in Buenos Aires, on November 30, 2018. Global leaders gather in the Argentine capital for a two-day G20 summit beginning on Friday likely to be dominated by simmering international tensions over trade. (Photo by Alexander NEMENOV / AFP)

The president-elect also claimed that the events of Oct. 7, 2023, in Israel would also not have happened if he had been president at the time.“Our country would be so different, and the world would be so different, but it’s not. So we need to make it great. We’re going to do it as quickly as possible,” concluded Trump.

Trump said he intends to maintain supplies of American weapons to Ukraine after he takes office next month, according to a report shared Friday by the Financial Times.

Putin expressed readiness for discussions with Trump during his annual press conference last week, stating that he is prepared to meet “any time” with Trump, and he regrets not launching Russia’s full-scale war in Ukraine earlier.

“If we ever have a meeting with President-elect Trump, I am sure we’ll have a lot to talk about,” Putin said, emphasizing Russia’s openness to “negotiations and compromises,” the 72-year-old leader said, according to Reuters. Putin spoke confidently but was forced to admit he did not know when Russia would take back the parts of Russia’s Kursk region held by Kyiv since August.

Reflecting on the war’s onset, Putin said he regretted not initiating the invasion sooner. “Knowing what is happening now, I would think that such a decision... should have been taken earlier,” he said.

While touting Russia’s battlefield advances, Putin faced questions about when displaced residents from the Kursk region could return home. Thousands were evacuated after Ukrainian forces captured parts of the region in August. “We will absolutely kick them out. But the question of a specific date, I’m sorry, I cannot say right now,” he said.

Putin also hinted at deploying more of Russia’s hypersonic Oreshnik missiles, proposing a “hi-tech duel” with the West. “Let them set some target to be hit, let’s say in Kyiv,” he said. “And we will launch an Oreshnik strike there and see what happens.”

Slovak PM Fico heads to the Kremlin on surprise visit

Putin held surprise talks at the Kremlin on Sunday with Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico, officials said, after he had warned of harsh reprisals against Ukraine over a drone attack. Fico is one of the few European leaders Putin has stayed friendly with since the full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022.

Russian TV journalist Pavel Zarubin, a Kremlin insider, posted a short video showing the two leaders smiling and shaking hands, according to AFP. The visit by Fico, whose country is a NATO and EU member, had not been previously announced. Kremlin spokesperson Dmitri Peskov told Zarubin that it had been arranged “a few days ago.”