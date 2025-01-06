Ukraine has reached a preliminary agreement with Russia to establish systematic prisoner exchanges starting this year, according to officials in Kyiv.

Dmytro Lubinets, the Verkhovna Rada Commissioner for Human Rights, shared the news on Monday on Telegram while emphasizing that the priority will be to return seriously ill and wounded soldiers.

This handout photograph taken and released by the Ukrainian Defence Ministry press service in Kyiv on June 29, 2024, shows Ukrainian citizens who returned from Russian captivity during an exchange of prisoners of war. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said on June 28, 10 civilians, including a politician and two priests, taken prisoner in Russia and Belarus had been freed in a deal mediated by the Vatican. Among them is Nariman Dzhelal, Deputy Chairman of the Mejlis of the Crimean Tatar people, was captured in Crimea in 2021. Olena Pekh and Valeriy Matyushenko are civilians who have been in captivity since 2017-2018. Bogdan Geleta and Ivan Levytskyi are priests of the Ukrainian Greek Catholic Church, captured in Berdiansk for resisting the occupiers. Five other civilians who were captured in Belarus and deprived of their liberty: Mykola Shvets, Natalia Zakharenko, Pavel Kuprienko, Lyudmila Goncharenko and Kateryna Bryukhanova. They have all been released and are now back home in Ukraine. (Photo by Handout / Ukrainian Defence ministry press-service / AFP)

“We have an agreement that exchanges in 2025 will become systematic, focusing primarily on those who are seriously ill or wounded,” he stated during an interview with Rada TV.

Lubinets highlighted the dedicated efforts of a large team working to secure the return of captured Ukrainians. He also noted that every Ukrainian prisoner of war and civilian hostage would receive a package of personal belongings from home, facilitated by the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC).

Lubinets cautioned that it remains to be seen whether Russia will uphold its commitments. This agreement comes on the heels of a recent exchange on December 30, where 189 Ukrainians were returned from Russian captivity.

In discussions held in Belarus, Lubinets and Russian Human Rights Commissioner Tatyana Moskalkova also addressed mutual visits to prisoners of war and the establishment of mixed medical commissions for repatriating seriously wounded individuals. They touched upon additional humanitarian initiatives, including family reunification and the return of civilians.

Russia and Ukraine swapped more than 300 prisoners of war last week in an exchange brokered by the United Arab Emirates ahead of New Year’s Eve, officials from both countries said.

The two sides have exchanged hundreds of captive soldiers since Russia began its military assault on Ukraine in February 2022, in one of the few areas of cooperation between the warring countries.

“On 30 December, as a result of the negotiation process, 150 Russian servicemen were returned from territory controlled by the Kyiv regime. In return, 150 Ukrainian army prisoners of war were handed over,” the Russian defense ministry said.