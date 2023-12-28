Latest
Jan. 26, 03:09
Ukraine says it could be "the first case of Russia using a human shield in the air to cover the transportation of missiles for their further use against peaceful Ukrainian cities."
Jan. 25, 06:09
Kyiv has no idea how POW plane exploded; Avdiivka mayor says Moscow’s troops breached the city, if briefly; At least 8 civilians wounded, 2 killed, by air strikes in Donetsk
Jan. 24, 11:26
Kyiv Says No 'Reliable Information' on Downed Plane as Russia Claims 65 Ukrainian POWs on Board Crashed Il-76
Moscow said 65 captured Ukrainian soldiers were killed when an IL-76 plane was shot down in its western Belgorod region ahead of a planned prisoner exchange between the two sides.
Jan. 16, 15:20
Russia’s Defense Ministry and the Wagner mercenary group recruited heavily from Russian prisons in late 2022 and throughout 2023 to make up for manpower losses.
Jan. 3, 20:39
Russia and Ukraine said Wednesday that they had exchanged hundreds of captive soldiers in a UAE brokered deal, the first such prisoner of war exchange in months.
Dec. 28, 2023
Another Video of Russian Troops Executing Ukrainian POWs Emerges, Prosecutor's Office Identifies Suspects
Video on Ukrainian social media alleges Russian forces shooting AFU soldiers of the 117th Brigade; claims point to Russian army 76th Guards Airborne Division involvement.
Dec. 14, 2023
Overhead images captured by a drone and published by Radio Liberty show Russian soldiers hiding behind captured Ukrainian troops as they engage in a firefight.