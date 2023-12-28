Latest

Russia, Ukraine Trade Plane Crash Blame at UN Security Council
UN
Jan. 26, 03:09
Ukraine says it could be "the first case of Russia using a human shield in the air to cover the transportation of missiles for their further use against peaceful Ukrainian cities."
By AFP
Russians Knocking on Avdiivka’s Door: ‘They Were Dislodged’ – War in Ukraine Update for Jan 25
Drones
Jan. 25, 06:09
Kyiv has no idea how POW plane exploded; Avdiivka mayor says Moscow’s troops breached the city, if briefly; At least 8 civilians wounded, 2 killed, by air strikes in Donetsk
By John Moretti
Kyiv Says No 'Reliable Information' on Downed Plane as Russia Claims 65 Ukrainian POWs on Board Crashed Il-76
War in Ukraine
Jan. 24, 11:26
Moscow said 65 captured Ukrainian soldiers were killed when an IL-76 plane was shot down in its western Belgorod region ahead of a planned prisoner exchange between the two sides.
By Alisa Orlova
POWs Returned to Russia During Last Prisoner Exchange Were Mostly Convicts
Ukraine
Jan. 16, 15:20
Russia’s Defense Ministry and the Wagner mercenary group recruited heavily from Russian prisons in late 2022 and throughout 2023 to make up for manpower losses.
By Kyiv Post
Wednesday Sees Largest Single POW Exchange – 230 Ukrainians Returned
HUR
Jan. 3, 20:39
Russia and Ukraine said Wednesday that they had exchanged hundreds of captive soldiers in a UAE brokered deal, the first such prisoner of war exchange in months.
By Kyiv Post
Another Video of Russian Troops Executing Ukrainian POWs Emerges, Prosecutor's Office Identifies Suspects
War in Ukraine
Dec. 28, 2023
Video on Ukrainian social media alleges Russian forces shooting AFU soldiers of the 117th Brigade; claims point to Russian army 76th Guards Airborne Division involvement.
By Julia Struck
Video Shows Russian Soldiers Using Ukrainian Troops as Human Shields, One Shot Dead
Zaporizhzhia
Dec. 14, 2023
Overhead images captured by a drone and published by Radio Liberty show Russian soldiers hiding behind captured Ukrainian troops as they engage in a firefight.
By Kyiv Post