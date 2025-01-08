U.S. President-elect Donald Trump has said again that he is eager to see negotiations with Russia on ending the war in Ukraine begin soon after he returns to the White House - but is now indicating he’ll need as many as six months rather than 24 hours to settle the conflict. He also gave no specifics on when talks would take place. Trump said he wants to see negotiations soon because “Russia is losing a lot of young people and so is Ukraine.” Trump, who spoke with reporters at a news conference at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida, didn’t say whether or how soon he would meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin but said such a meeting would not be appropriate until after he is inaugurated on January 20. “I can’t tell you that, but I know Putin would like to meet,” Trump said. At the end of December, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said there were no preconditions for a meeting between the U.S. and Russian presidents. The president-elect said during his election campaign he could end the conflict in Ukraine within 24 hours of taking office. At the news conference Trump said he hoped to end the fighting within six months.“I hope long before six months,” Trump said, when asked if he could solve the war within half a year. - RFE/RL

Outgoing Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said “there isn’t a snowball’s chance in hell that Canada would become part of the United States,” on the same day U.S. president-elect Donald Trump declared that he’s open to using “economic force” to acquire Canada. Trump, speaking at a press conference at Mar-a-Lago, refused to rule out the use of military force to seize control of the Panama Canal and Greenland. He was also asked if he was considering using military force to acquire Canada. “No, economic force,” he responded. “Because Canada and the United States, that would really be something.” He added: “You get rid of that artificially drawn line, and you take a look at what that looks like, and it would also be much better for national security. … We basically protect Canada.” Trump has repeatedly suggested Canada could merge with the U.S. The first widely-reported example came during a Canadian delegation’s visit to Mar-a-Lago in early December, which Trudeau attended. Canadian officials chalked up Trump’s comments as a tease, but it appears the president-elect has since started to take the idea seriously. “We’re losing $200 billion a year and more to protect Canada, and I said that to, as I called him, ‘Governor Trudeau.’ I said, ‘Listen, what would happen if we didn’t subsidize you?’ He said, ‘Canada would dissolve,’” Trump claimed - CTV

A wildfire whipped up by extreme winds swept through a Los Angeles hillside dotted with celebrity residences Tuesday, burning homes in Pacific Palisades and prompting evacuation orders for tens of thousands. In the frantic haste to get to safety, roadways were clogged and scores of people abandoned their vehicles and fled on foot, some toting suitcases. The traffic jam on Palisades Drive prevented emergency vehicles from getting through and bulldozers were brought in to push the abandoned cars to the side and create a path, according to the LA Fire Department. Officials did not give an exact number of structures damaged or destroyed in the Pacific Palisades wildfire, but they said about 30,000 residents are under evacuation orders and more than 13,000 structures were under threat. And the worst could be yet to come. The blaze began around 10:30 a.m., shortly after the start of a Santa Ana windstorm that the National Weather service warned could be “life threatening” and the strongest to hit Southern California in more than a decade. The exact cause of the fire was unknown and no injuries had been reported, officials said. The winds were expected to increase overnight and continue for days, producing isolated gusts that could top 100 mph (160 kph) in mountains and foothills — including in areas that haven’t seen substantial rain in months. - AP

More than 400 people trapped by a strong earthquake in the foothills of the Himalayas have been rescued, Chinese officials said, while over 30,000 residents have been relocated, as the search for survivors entered a second day on Wednesday. The epicentre of Tuesday’s magnitude 6.8 quake, one of the region’s most powerful tremors in recent years, was located in Tingri in China’s Tibet region, about 80 km (50 miles) north of Mount Everest, the world’s highest mountain. It also shook buildings in neighbouring Nepal, Bhutan and India. - Reuters

Finnish police say an anchor has been recovered from the bottom of the Baltic Sea as part of an investigation into an incident last week in which undersea power and telecommunications cables were damaged. Authorities have said they suspect the damage was caused by a ship dragging its anchor and have detained a tanker carrying Russian oil, the Eagle S, that was missing one of its anchors. Investigators said earlier that they found a track on the seabed dozens of kilometers long indicating the ship dragged its anchor, but until now they had not found the missing anchor. “The location where the anchor was found is along the route of the Eagle S...toward the western end of the drag trace found on the seabed,” Finland’s National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) said in a statement - Reuters

President Macron faced an angry backlash Tuesday from France‘s remaining allies in West Africa and accusations at home of showing a neo-colonialist attitude after lamenting that African countries “forgot to say thank you” for France’s decade-long military deployment to fight an Islamist insurgency. Chad‘s President Mahamat Idriss Deby Itno accused Macron of being “in the wrong era”, saying he wanted “to express my outrage” on remarks “which border on contempt for Africa and Africans”. His foreign affairs minister Abderaman Koulamallah had earlier accused French President Emmanuel Macron of showing contempt after he said African leaders had “forgotten to say thank you” to France for helping to combat jihadist insurgencies in the Sahel. “The government of the Republic of Chad expresses its deep concern following the remarks made recently by the president of the French Republic, Emmanuel Macron, which reflect a contemptuous attitude towards Africa and Africans,” Abderaman Koulamallah said in a statement read on state television. Chad’s top diplomat said that he had “no problem” with France but that French leaders “had to learn to respect Africans”. Koulamallah noted the “key role” played by Africa and Chad in the liberation of France during two world wars, which “France has never truly recognised” - France 24

This Briefing is reprinted with the author’s permission. Please find the original here.