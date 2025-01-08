Ukrainian forces hit a Russian military command post of the 810th Separate Marine Brigade of the Russian armed forces in the Kursk region, Kyiv announced Tuesday, Jan. 7, stepping up its operations on Russian territory.

The strike near the village of Belaya was described as “high precision,” but officials didn’t say if Western weapons were involved.

Initially, the Ukrainian Armed Forces (AFU) General Staff called the move part of “new offensive operations” in Kursk. However, that phrase was later removed from its statement, which now says the strike is part of ongoing “combat operations” in the region.

“This strike is an integral part of the combat operations of units of the Ukrainian Defense Forces, which conduct combat operations” in the Kursk region, the updated statement said.

President Volodymyr Zelensky also mentioned the fighting in Kursk during his Monday night address, saying Ukraine is “maintaining a buffer zone on Russian territory” and “destroying Russian military potential.”

Pro-Kremlin military bloggers have reported a powerful new Ukrainian offensive, but Kyiv had not commented on those reports, only saying in regular daily briefings that fighting in the region was ongoing.

While it’s unclear how much ground Ukraine has gained in Kursk, the renewed offensive comes nearly three years into Russia’s full-scale invasion, with Ukraine showing it can keep pressure on Moscow far beyond its own borders.

The timing is key. In two weeks, US President-elect Donald Trump takes office, promising to start talks to end the war. Ukraine’s actions in Kursk could play a role in shaping those negotiations.

Kursk has been a hotspot since August 2024, when Ukraine launched a surprise push into the border region. While Russia managed to repel some attacks – even with help from North Korean troops – Ukraine has held onto parts of the area, keeping the fight alive on Russian soil.