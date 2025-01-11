Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said he spoke with US counterpart Joe Biden on Friday and thanked him for his “unwavering support”, less than two weeks before the Democrat leaves office.

Biden has raced to provide as much aid to Kyiv as possible ahead of President-elect Donald Trump’s inauguration on January 20, amid fears the Republican will slash support for the US ally once in power.

JOIN US ON TELEGRAM Follow our coverage of the war on the @Kyivpost_official.

“I spoke with (Biden) and expressed my condolences over the devastating wildfires in California and the tragic loss of lives,” Zelensky said in a post on X.

“I also thanked him for the unwavering support of Ukraine’s independence and for the vital role the United States has played in uniting the international community,” he added.

The Biden administration has been steadfast in its support for Ukraine, announcing almost $6 billion in new military and budget assistance last month ahead of Trump’s return.

Advertisement

Trump has promised to resolve the conflict in “24 hours” once in office, raising fears in Ukraine that it will be forced to make major concessions in exchange for peace.

Moscow accelerated its advances in Ukraine last year, as Kyiv’s overstretched army suffered from exhaustion and a lack of manpower.

Moreover, Biden said Friday that Russian President Vladimir Putin was in “tough shape,” after Washington and London imposed sweeping sanctions against Moscow’s energy sector over its invasion of Ukraine.

Other Topics of Interest ‘Russia Is Using Gas as a Weapon’ – Ukraine at War Update for Jan. 8 Zelensky says 2025 will be ‘highly productive’ for EU accession talks; Europe says Russia is using ‘hybrid warfare’ in Moldova; and almost 1,000 medical facilities have been restored in Ukraine.

“Putin is in tough shape right now, and I think it’s really important that he not have any breathing room to continue to do the god-awful things he continues to do,” Biden told reporters at the White House.

Biden added that there was a “real chance Ukraine can prevail” if it continues to get Western support, with just days until Donald Trump takes over the US presidency.