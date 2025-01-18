Elina Svitolina completed a family fairytale day at the Australian Open on Saturday when she emulated her husband Gael Monfils in knocking out a world number four in the third round.

Ukraine’s Svitolina beat Jasmine Paolini 2-6, 6-4, 6-0 in the women’s draw just hours after Monfils stunned Taylor Fritz on the same Margaret Court Arena in the men’s singles.

The 38-year-old Frenchman Monfils was watching from Svitolina’s on-court coaching box as the couple both reached the last 16 of the first Grand Slam of the year.

“It was a crazy battle today. I got inspired after my husband’s win,” said Svitolina, the 28th seed.

“I watched a little bit of that match, of course it was tough to miss.”

Svitolina stepped up the pace in the second set after dropping five games in a row to lose the first against the Italian Paolini.

She moved in closer to take the ball earlier and moved the speedy Paolini around with huge forehands.

Svitolina took a tight second set after an early break then completely ran away with the third as Paolini had no answers to her shot-making.

“To be fair I played so bad in the first set I had to really push through,” said Svitolina.

“I’m really happy with the way I came back into the match. Really happy with the performance in the end.”

Svitolina sets up a clash against unseeded Russian Veronika Kudermetova, who earlier beat Brazil’s Beatriz Haddad Maia 6-4, 6-2.

In 2024, Paolini became the first Italian woman to make the last 16 at all four Grand Slams in the Open Era and won the title in Dubai in a breakthrough season that propelled her into the top five.

She also reached maiden major finals at Roland Garros and Wimbledon but saw her run come to a juddering halt in 1hr 46min in Melbourne.

Veteran Monfils upset fourth seed Fritz 3-6, 7-5, 7-6 (7/1), 6-4 to make the last 16 for a sixth time on his 19th appearance at the tournament.