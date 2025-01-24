Ukraine announced on Friday that dozens of families with children from frontline villages in the eastern Donetsk region would be evacuated, as Russia’s troops continue their advances in the area.

The Russian military has made significant gains in the region in recent months, capturing several settlements, many of which have been completely destroyed.

JOIN US ON TELEGRAM Follow our coverage of the war on the @Kyivpost_official.

Writing on Telegram, Donetsk region governor Vadym Filashkin announced the decision on Telegram, stating: “I have decided to start a mandatory evacuation of families with children” from around two dozen villages and settlements near the front lines. Approximately 110 children are living in the affected areas.

“Children should live in peace and tranquility, not hide from shelling,” Filashkin said, urging parents to comply with the evacuation order.

Advertisement

The targeted area is located in the western part of the Donetsk region, near the internal border with Ukraine’s Dnipropetrovsk region.

This evacuation order follows a similar announcement in the northeastern Kharkiv region on Thursday, where local officials confirmed the evacuation of 267 children from settlements facing imminent Russian threat.