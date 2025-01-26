A Czech working document outlining proposals to deepen the EU integration of Ukraine and Moldova is gaining support among other member states.

The working document, first seen and reported by Euractiv Czechia, outlines concrete proposals for the integration of Ukraine and Moldova into the European Union’s internal market, focusing on sectors such as energy, agriculture and telecommunications.

In it, the Czech government argues that further economic integration of Ukraine and Moldova, thanks to expanded free trade agreements, will significantly help these countries “resist the malign influence of Russia”.

According to the document, both countries will receive a tangible reward and motivation to continue working on reforms that will ultimately benefit the EU itself and its internal market.

With this document, Czechia is gathering allies to help integrate Kyiv and Chisinau into the EU fast and overcome resistance from countries like Hungary and Slovakia known for their opposing stances.

Initially backed by eight EU countries, with the possibility of more joining, this initiative could lead to legislative measures at EU level that could gradually align these countries’ economies with the EU, improving their market access, security and cooperation in various fields.

So far, Estonia, Finland, Germany, Ireland, Latvia, Romania, Slovenia and Sweden back the Czech initiative.

The working document is due to be presented to European affairs ministers next Tuesday by Czech minister Martin Dvořák.

Internal market

The document states that one way for Ukrainian and Moldovan companies to access the EU internal market could be the Erasmus programme for Young Entrepreneurs, designed to foster entrepreneurship by facilitating cross-border exchanges.

There’s also a push to train local institutions in investment screening, to ensure that economic activities comply with EU standards.

This broader approach is designed to support these countries in their reform processes and make them more economically compatible with the EU.

Environment and climate

The working document recognises the need for greater support in meeting climate and environmental conditions.

It proposes assistance in updating low emission strategies and in addressing the environmental consequences of conflict, in particular in Ukraine.

The proposal also emphasises the integration of environmental policies as part of the broader alignment with EU standards, with the aim of sustainable development and alignment with the EU’s Green Deal objectives.

Energy

Prague’s working document suggests enhancing the integration of Ukraine and Moldova into the EU’s energy market by expanding interconnections to ensure security of supply and stability in energy transmission.

Key proposals include facilitating cooperation in energy efficiency, nuclear safety, and ensuring the independence of energy market regulators.

By doing so, it aims to reduce these countries’ dependency on external energy sources, particularly from Russia, and promote a more synchronized energy market with the EU, which would also benefit from diversified energy routes and supplies.

Telecommunications and digital

A key proposal is the inclusion of Ukraine and Moldova in the EU roaming area, which would facilitate communication across borders.

The Czech document also recommends increased cooperation between cybersecurity components, which is essential to protect digital infrastructure and puts emphasis on the gradual harmonisation of data protection standards to allow secure data flows between these countries and the EU.

These steps would not only promote digital interoperability, but also increase trust and security in digital interactions.

Agriculture

In the agricultural sector, it is stated, inter alia, that there is a need to “continue to support the liberalisation of bilateral trade with Ukraine and Moldova after the possible expiry of autonomous trade measures in June 2025”.

Currently, only import duties and quotas on Ukrainian exports to the EU are suspended and a long-term solution needs to be found.

