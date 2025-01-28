Key Takeaways from the ISW:

  • Ukrainian forces struck Russian long-range drone storage facilities in Oryol Oblast again on January 26.
  • The European Union (EU) proposed an aid package on January 27 to Moldova and Transnistria to help the ongoing gas crisis in the pro-Russian breakaway republic as part of efforts to reduce Russia’s ability to exploit Transnistria in its energy blackmail schemes targeting Chisinau.
  • Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky replaced Khortytsia Group of Forces Commander Brigadier General Andrii Hnatov with Ground Forces Commander Major General Mykhailo Drapatyi on January 26.
  • Ukrainian forces recently recaptured lost positions near Toretsk.
  • Russian forces recently advanced near Toretsk, Chasiv Yar, and Kurakhove.
  • The Russian government continues to expand the federal “Time of Heroes” program, which aims to install Kremlin-selected veterans into government positions, by creating similar programs for Russian veterans across government, including at the regional level.

Authors: Christina Harward, Angelica Evans, Nate Trotter, William Runkel, and Frederick W. Kagan.

