Key Takeaways from the ISW:
- Ukrainian forces struck Russian long-range drone storage facilities in Oryol Oblast again on January 26.
- The European Union (EU) proposed an aid package on January 27 to Moldova and Transnistria to help the ongoing gas crisis in the pro-Russian breakaway republic as part of efforts to reduce Russia’s ability to exploit Transnistria in its energy blackmail schemes targeting Chisinau.
- Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky replaced Khortytsia Group of Forces Commander Brigadier General Andrii Hnatov with Ground Forces Commander Major General Mykhailo Drapatyi on January 26.
- Ukrainian forces recently recaptured lost positions near Toretsk.
- Russian forces recently advanced near Toretsk, Chasiv Yar, and Kurakhove.
- The Russian government continues to expand the federal “Time of Heroes” program, which aims to install Kremlin-selected veterans into government positions, by creating similar programs for Russian veterans across government, including at the regional level.
JOIN US ON TELEGRAM
Follow our coverage of the war on the @Kyivpost_official.
Authors: Christina Harward, Angelica Evans, Nate Trotter, William Runkel, and Frederick W. Kagan.
See the original here.
To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here
You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter
You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter