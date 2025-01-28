Ukrainian troops have withdrawn from the southern part of Velyka Novosilka, about 85 kilometers (52 miles) west of Donetsk, to avoid encirclement, Viktor Trehubov, spokesperson for the “Khortytsia” operational group of troops said during a telethon.

Velyka Novosilka is the last major stronghold of the Ukrainian Defense Forces in southern Donbas. Ukrainian forces recaptured parts of the settlement in the summer of 2023, while Russian forces launched retaliatory assaults in the fall of 2024.

Trehubov said that Ukrainian troops still hold some positions within the settlement, but closer to the outskirts.

“Any further actions could lead to encirclement and unnecessary losses,” he added. “As of now, the Russians have entered a significant part of the settlement, but Ukrainian forces are holding certain borders to prevent further Russian advances.”

Russian media reported the day before that their troops had allegedly captured Velyka Novosilka. Trehubov denied this claim, confirming that the battle for the settlement is ongoing and that Ukrainian forces remain in position, having avoided encirclement.

The Institute for the Study of War (ISW) reports that geolocated footage published on Jan. 26 showed Russian troops advancing north along Tsentralna Street in the northern part of Velyka Novosilka. According to the ISW, based on geolocated evidence, Russian forces occupy 89 percent of the settlement.

ISW analysts have also added that the Russian Defense Ministry has been unusually focused on “praising the capture” of Velyka Novosilka, possibly to shape Western perceptions of the battlefield and diminish international support for Ukraine.

While Russia’s claim to have captured Velyka Novosilka aims to influence Western views and bolster the narrative of inevitable Russian victories, ISW highlights that Russian progress in the western Donetsk region has been slow, far below the pace typical of modern mechanized warfare.

It remains uncertain whether Russian forces can maintain momentum or quickly advance beyond Velyka Novosilka, especially after months of continuous offensive operations.

The report also suggests that Velyka Novosilka’s location near several rivers will likely complicate and slow further Russian advances in the area.

Last week, Russian media claimed that Velyka Novosilka was on the verge of being captured, fueling Ukrainian concerns of encirclement. This added to ongoing criticism of the General Staff’s handling of the fighting in the Donetsk sector, where Russian forces have been steadily advancing for months.

However, the press service of Ukraine’s 110th Motorized Rifle Brigade reported on Telegram that there was currently no threat of encirclement for Ukrainian forces in Velyka Novosilka, a town with a population of 5,235 in 2022.

Drone footage of the area revealed near-total devastation. The brigade’s statement read that Ukrainian units in the town were not at risk of being surrounded, stating, “There is no threat of encirclement of our units in Velyka Novosilka.”

The report said that Russian forces attempted to block the strongholds of Ukrainian troops with large infantry units. However, the use of equipment by both sides had been neutralized.

While Ukrainian and Russian forces had near parity in terms of artillery and FPV drones, the Russians held a significant advantage in infantry. Despite this, the 110th Brigade reported that their units had skillfully used weather conditions to withdraw from areas where encirclement was a threat.

“This does not mean that we have completely abandoned the town. The fighting in Velyka Novosilka continues, and our actions are focused on minimizing losses and inflicting maximum damage on the enemy,” the brigade reported.

They also added that Russian forces would no longer be able to sustain an offensive from the town, saying, “The Mokri Yaly River, which created problems for the supply of our units, has now become an obstacle to the enemy’s advance.”

Once Russian forces entered Velyka Novosilka, they found themselves in a fire trap, the brigade said, adding that the Russians would “have no peace, as any movement is cut off by shells and drones.”