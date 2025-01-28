Large-scale renovation and upgrading of the neurosurgical department at the Sv. Mykolai (St. Nicholas) Children’s Hospital, which belongs to the First Medical Union of Lviv, has been completed. This is the only medical facility in western Ukraine that offers pediatric surgical interventions involving the brain and spinal cord.

Lviv’s Sv. Mykolai Children’s Hospital Facebook-page

This major upgrading of the department was made possible by the support of Lviv entrepreneur and active donor Viktoria Kostiuk.

“I’m very proud that I was able to participate in this process,” Ms. Kostiuk says. “It’s an incredible feeling to know that you are helping create conditions that can save the lives of children. We must think right and do right, each and every one of us, according to our capacities. That’s the only way that we will be able to establish a proper, healthy society.”

This reconstruction has established conditions that meet international standards for the treatment of children with the most complex pathologies. With up-to-date equipment and support systems, physicians will now be able to provide advanced diagnostics and treatment methods.

In the last few years, Viktoria Kostiuk has supported dozens of medical, educational and social projects. She has financed pediatric rehabilitation programs, the purchase of equipment for Ukrainian hospitals, and the introduction of innovations in healthcare.

“We’re very grateful to our benefactress for her dedication to the future of Ukraine—its children. Your assistance has been an immeasurable contribution to the preservation of youngsters who have been fighting along with our medical professionals to overcome very difficult conditions,” the Children’s Hospital administration writes.

The Sv. Mykolai Children’s Hospital is now ready, once more, to receive its little patients in upgraded conditions, a further demonstration of how charitable sponsorship can alter life for the better.