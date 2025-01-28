Early in the morning on Tuesday, Jan. 28, Russian forces carried out a series of drone strikes across multiple regions in Ukraine, targeting and damaging civilian infrastructure.
In the Kyiv region, debris from a downed Russian Shahed-type drone struck a museum housing former Ukrainian President Viktor Yanukovych’s collection of vintage cars, sparking a fire that engulfed 600 square meters (6,458 square feet).
According to Mykola Kalashnyk, head of the regional military administration, nine vehicles were destroyed, and 27 others were damaged.
The museum, located in Mezhyhirya near Vyshhorod, a suburb north of Kyiv, was established in 2014 and features Yanukovych’s personal collection of retro cars. Photos shared by Kalashnik on Telegram show the charred remains of the museum’s hangar.
Photo: @Mykola_Kalashnyk
Photo: @Mykola_Kalashnyk
Yanukovych, Ukraine’s fourth president, served from 2010 until his ousting in 2014 during the Euromaidan protests. Known for his pro-Russian stance, Yanukovych fled to Russia after being removed from office and was later convicted in absentia for treason.
His lavish estate in Mezhyhirya, including the retro car museum, became “a symbol of corruption” during his presidency. After his ousting, the residence was unofficially named the “corruption museum.”
The attack also damaged two private homes, three non-residential buildings, and three cars in the Kyiv region. No injuries were reported.
In Kharkiv, a Russian drone struck a woodworking workshop in the Novobavarsky district, damaging a gas pipeline and igniting a fire that spread across 1,500 square meters (16,146 square feet).
Bohdan Hladkikh, head of the city’s emergency department, reported that neighboring businesses were affected, two cars were destroyed, and two residents suffered acute stress reactions.
Further south, in Odesa, multiple residential buildings were damaged by drone debris. Mayor Hennadyi Trukhanov shared images of damaged balconies, while Ukraine’s State Emergency Service confirmed that windows were blown out in several apartment buildings, an apartment was damaged, and 10 cars were burned. Four people were injured in the attack.
In Uman, Cherkasy region in central Ukraine, an infrastructure facility was hit, causing temporary disruptions to electricity and heating supplies, according to Mayor Iryna Pletneva. No casualties were reported.
Meanwhile, in Chernihiv close to the Belarusian border, debris from a downed Shahed drone partially destroyed two private homes without causing injuries, said Dmytro Bryzhynsky, head of the city’s military administration.
According to Ukraine’s Air Force, Russia launched 100 Shahed drones in the overnight attack, with 65 enemy drones confirmed downed across multiple regions. Additionally, 28 decoy drones were lost without causing damage, with two heading toward Russia and Belarus.
