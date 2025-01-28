Early in the morning on Tuesday, Jan. 28, Russian forces carried out a series of drone strikes across multiple regions in Ukraine, targeting and damaging civilian infrastructure.

In the Kyiv region, debris from a downed Russian Shahed-type drone struck a museum housing former Ukrainian President Viktor Yanukovych’s collection of vintage cars, sparking a fire that engulfed 600 square meters (6,458 square feet).

JOIN US ON TELEGRAM

Follow our coverage of the war on the @Kyivpost_official.

According to Mykola Kalashnyk, head of the regional military administration, nine vehicles were destroyed, and 27 others were damaged.

The museum, located in Mezhyhirya near Vyshhorod, a suburb north of Kyiv, was established in 2014 and features Yanukovych’s personal collection of retro cars. Photos shared by Kalashnik on Telegram show the charred remains of the museum’s hangar.

Advertisement

Photo: @Mykola_Kalashnyk

Photo: @Mykola_Kalashnyk

Yanukovych, Ukraine’s fourth president, served from 2010 until his ousting in 2014 during the Euromaidan protests. Known for his pro-Russian stance, Yanukovych fled to Russia after being removed from office and was later convicted in absentia for treason.

US Suspends Ukraine Refugee Program
Other Topics of Interest

US Suspends Ukraine Refugee Program

The US is suspending its Uniting for Ukraine (U4U) program after US President Donald Trump’s border security executive order signed a week prior.

His lavish estate in Mezhyhirya, including the retro car museum, became “a symbol of corruption” during his presidency. After his ousting, the residence was unofficially named the “corruption museum.”

The attack also damaged two private homes, three non-residential buildings, and three cars in the Kyiv region. No injuries were reported.

In Kharkiv, a Russian drone struck a woodworking workshop in the Novobavarsky district, damaging a gas pipeline and igniting a fire that spread across 1,500 square meters (16,146 square feet).

Advertisement

Bohdan Hladkikh, head of the city’s emergency department, reported that neighboring businesses were affected, two cars were destroyed, and two residents suffered acute stress reactions.

Further south, in Odesa, multiple residential buildings were damaged by drone debris. Mayor Hennadyi Trukhanov shared images of damaged balconies, while Ukraine’s State Emergency Service confirmed that windows were blown out in several apartment buildings, an apartment was damaged, and 10 cars were burned. Four people were injured in the attack.

In Uman, Cherkasy region in central Ukraine, an infrastructure facility was hit, causing temporary disruptions to electricity and heating supplies, according to Mayor Iryna Pletneva. No casualties were reported.

Meanwhile, in Chernihiv close to the Belarusian border, debris from a downed Shahed drone partially destroyed two private homes without causing injuries, said Dmytro Bryzhynsky, head of the city’s military administration.

According to Ukraine’s Air Force, Russia launched 100 Shahed drones in the overnight attack, with 65 enemy drones confirmed downed across multiple regions. Additionally, 28 decoy drones were lost without causing damage, with two heading toward Russia and Belarus.

Advertisement
To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here
You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter
Kyiv Post
Kyiv Post

Kyiv Post is Ukraine’s first and oldest English news organization since 1995. Its international market reach of 97% outside of Ukraine makes it truly Ukraine’s Global – and most reliable – Voice.

More on Yanukovich
We Must End Our Betrayal of Ukraine Putin
OPINION: We Must End Our Betrayal of Ukraine
By Victor Rud
Dec. 20, 2024
Ukraine’s Orange Revolution Sparked Putin’s Mania Towards His Neighbor War in Ukraine
OPINION: Ukraine’s Orange Revolution Sparked Putin’s Mania Towards His Neighbor
By Ihor N. Stelmach
Dec. 7, 2024
Do Georgia’s Ongoing Protests Have Anything in Common with Ukraine’s Maidan? in-depth Ukraine
Do Georgia’s Ongoing Protests Have Anything in Common with Ukraine’s Maidan?
By Sergii Kostezh
Dec. 4, 2024
Euromaidan Revolution: How It Happened. The Story of a Participant Kyiv
Euromaidan Revolution: How It Happened. The Story of a Participant
By Sergii Kostezh
Nov. 22, 2024
Read Next
Russian Troops Store Ammo in Civilian Homes in Occupied Zaporizhzhia Zaporizhzhia
Russian Troops Store Ammo in Civilian Homes in Occupied Zaporizhzhia
By Kyiv Post
3h ago
Ukraine’s Defense Minister Umerov Probed Over Sacking Procurement Chief Umerov
Ukraine’s Defense Minister Umerov Probed Over Sacking Procurement Chief
By Kyiv Post
4h ago
US Suspends Ukraine Refugee Program Ukraine
US Suspends Ukraine Refugee Program
By Kyiv Post
5h ago
Ukraine Uses US-Supplied ADAM Anti-Personnel Landmines Russian Armed Forces
Ukraine Uses US-Supplied ADAM Anti-Personnel Landmines
By Kyiv Post
7h ago
Sponsored content
« Previous Neurosurgical department at Lviv’s Sv. Mykolai Children’s Hospital undergoes major upgrade sponsored by Viktoria Kostiuk
Next » ICU Weekly Insight: Central Bank Signals Two Key Rate Hikes