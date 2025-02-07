US Special Envoy for Ukraine and Russia Keith Kellogg has said that elections are a “sign of a healthy democracy” and added that Ukraine must be ready to hold them even during wartime.

He made this statement during an interview with NEWSMAX on Thursday, according to Ukrinform.

“Every democratic state holds elections. We also used to have elections even in the midst of war,” Kellogg noted.

He acknowledged that the Ukrainian Constitution prohibits elections during martial war. However, according to him, Ukrainians will eventually reach a point where they must vote.

“And that is a sign of a healthy democracy,” Kellogg said.

He noted that elections in Ukraine do not necessarily mean that President Volodymyr Zelensky should leave.

“A sign of a healthy democracy is the willingness and ability to have an election, even in the time of war,” he added.

While the US held presidential elections in 1944 During World War II, the United Kingdom and other democratic nations did not. The United States did not have active combat occurring within its territories nor did it have large swathes of its population of voting citizens living abroad as refugees.

UkrInform
