Ukrainian officials held their first meeting with Keith Kellogg after he assumed his role as US President Donald Trump‘s Ukraine envoy, Ukrainian Ambassador to the United States Oksana Markarova reported on Facebook .

Markarova clarified that while they had met before, this was their first official meeting since Kellogg’s appointment on Feb. 3.

“We had a thorough discussion with the special representative, his team, and my colleagues,” the report said.

Later, Yermak announced on Telegram that he had spoken with Kellogg.

“We discussed his upcoming visit to Ukraine, which is very important for us,” Yermak wrote.

He added that they reviewed the situation on the front, addressed the security of Ukrainian civilians, and talked about the upcoming meetings at the Munich Security Conference.

Yermak emphasized that “a just and sustainable peace is a priority for Ukraine,” and thanked Kellogg for his support.

Earlier, Ukrainian media—citing sources within the President’s Office—reported that Kellogg is expected to arrive in Ukraine on Feb. 20, after the Munich Security Conference, scheduled from Feb. 14 to 16.

Recently, Kellogg announced his intention to discuss ending the war in Ukraine with allies at the conference. Bloomberg, citing sources, reported that he might present the White House administration’s plan to end Russia’s war against Ukraine.

However, in an interview with Newsmax, Kellogg denied this, and in a separate interview with Fox News, he said that the Trump administration believes that resolving the war in Ukraine requires understanding the positions of all parties before making any concessions.