Ukrainian officials held their first meeting with Keith Kellogg after he assumed his role as US President Donald Trump‘s Ukraine envoy, Ukrainian Ambassador to the United States Oksana Markarova reported on Facebook.

Markarova clarified that while they had met before, this was their first official meeting since Kellogg’s appointment on Feb. 3.

“We had a thorough discussion with the special representative, his team, and my colleagues,” the report said.

JOIN US ON TELEGRAM

Follow our coverage of the war on the @Kyivpost_official.

Later, Yermak announced on Telegram that he had spoken with Kellogg.

“We discussed his upcoming visit to Ukraine, which is very important for us,” Yermak wrote.

He added that they reviewed the situation on the front, addressed the security of Ukrainian civilians, and talked about the upcoming meetings at the Munich Security Conference.

Advertisement

Yermak emphasized that “a just and sustainable peace is a priority for Ukraine,” and thanked Kellogg for his support.

Earlier, Ukrainian media—citing sources within the President’s Office—reported that Kellogg is expected to arrive in Ukraine on Feb. 20, after the Munich Security Conference, scheduled from Feb. 14 to 16.

Recently, Kellogg announced his intention to discuss ending the war in Ukraine with allies at the conference. Bloomberg, citing sources, reported that he might present the White House administration’s plan to end Russia’s war against Ukraine.

Ukraine Peace Plan Won’t Be Revealed Next Week – Trump’s Ukraine Envoy Kellogg
Other Topics of Interest

Ukraine Peace Plan Won’t Be Revealed Next Week – Trump’s Ukraine Envoy Kellogg

The White House’s Ukraine envoy rejected claims that he would reveal the peace plan for Ukraine at the upcoming Munich Security Conference – the US president would deliver it in person later, he said.

However, in an interview with Newsmax, Kellogg denied this, and in a separate interview with Fox News, he said that the Trump administration believes that resolving the war in Ukraine requires understanding the positions of all parties before making any concessions.

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here
You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter
Kyiv Post
Kyiv Post

Kyiv Post is Ukraine’s first and oldest English news organization since 1995. Its international market reach of 97% outside of Ukraine makes it truly Ukraine’s Global – and most reliable – Voice.

More on US
‘Irresponsible’ or ‘Antiwar’: US Fighters in Ukraine Grapple With Trump War in Ukraine
‘Irresponsible’ or ‘Antiwar’: US Fighters in Ukraine Grapple With Trump
By AFP
1h ago
US Spy Planes Over Black Sea Just Before Ukraine Hit Russian Airbase Europe
US Spy Planes Over Black Sea Just Before Ukraine Hit Russian Airbase
By Stefan Korshak
20h ago
Trump’s Transactionality Is Both Threat and Opportunity US
Trump’s Transactionality Is Both Threat and Opportunity
By Adam Borowski
1d ago
Trump Is Doing Exactly What He Promised US
OPINION: Trump Is Doing Exactly What He Promised
By Timothy Ash
1d ago
Read Next
Ukraine - The Peace Plan War in Ukraine
OPINION: Ukraine - The Peace Plan
By Timothy Ash
1h ago
Forbes’ Claim of Russia’s Failed Oreshnik Launch Questioned Telegram
Forbes’ Claim of Russia’s Failed Oreshnik Launch Questioned
By Kyiv Post
1h ago
Ukraine Peace Plan Won’t Be Revealed Next Week – Trump’s Ukraine Envoy Kellogg Ukraine
Ukraine Peace Plan Won’t Be Revealed Next Week – Trump’s Ukraine Envoy Kellogg
By Kyiv Post
1h ago
Warsaw Insider: Ukraine’s Ambassador to Poland Speaks on Kyiv’s Relationship With its Neighbor – Part 1 EXCLUSIVE NATO
Warsaw Insider: Ukraine’s Ambassador to Poland Speaks on Kyiv’s Relationship With its Neighbor – Part 1
By Michał Kujawski
1h ago
Sponsored content
« Previous Kellogg Urges Ukraine to Vote, Even in War
Next » Russian TV Runs Fake Story on ‘Soviet Code’ Being at the Core of Chinese AI