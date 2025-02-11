The Ukrainian wheelchair basketball team will next face Afghanistan in Group C in the Games. Ukrainian athletes will compete in 11 sports in the competition, including swimming, indoor rowing, sitting volleyball, basketball, and wheelchair rugby.

The Games have introduced a “winter hybrid adaptive program,” Euromaidan reported, featuring alpine skiing, snowboarding, biathlon, cross-country skiing, skeleton, and wheelchair curling. Whistler is a major ski-vacation destination for North Americans, especially.

The outspoken British prince’s creation has not been without a controversial political component, the Daily Beast reported, especially his Opening Ceremony speech:

“Senior figures… have criticized the royal for a ‘woke agenda’ and using a speech at the opening of the games to criticize ‘weak moral character in the world,’ remarks which have been generally interpreted as an attack on Donald Trump,” the Daily Beast wrote on Monday.

“Harry’s speech was met with cheers in the Invictus arena, and many will enthusiastically support his stance. However, the remarks represented a significant departure from standard royal practice. It is normal for members of the royal family to avoid any mention of global affairs, lest they risk being seen to be meddling in politics, let alone the political choices of a specific country.”

Ukraine NGOs, Veterans Scramble For Funding After US Aid Freeze
Other Topics of Interest

Ukraine NGOs, Veterans Scramble For Funding After US Aid Freeze

In January, Trump ordered the suspension of foreign assistance. Then, on Friday, he called for the closure of the USAID, which distributes US humanitarian aid globally.
