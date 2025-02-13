U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth delivered a blunt message to NATO allies Wednesday: U.S. troops won’t be part of any future peacekeeping mission in Ukraine. Moreover, Ukraine should make a deal with Russia now, Hegseth said — and give up hopes of regaining all of its occupied territory or becoming a member of NATO. “We want, like you, a sovereign and prosperous Ukraine. But we must start by recognizing that returning to Ukraine’s pre-2014 borders is an unrealistic objective,” Hegseth said, referring to Russia’s yearslong occupation of Crimea and the eastern Donbas region. “Chasing this illusionary goal will only prolong the war and cause more suffering.” - Axios

President Trump said he spoke yesterday with Russian President Vladimir Putin and they agreed on “starting negotiations immediately” to end the war in Ukraine. He described the call as “lengthy and highly productive,” and said that they had also agreed to visit each other’s countries.

The UK’s Defence Secretary John Healey responded to Donald Trump’s comments on the Ukraine war yesterday, saying Nato’s job is to “put Ukraine in strongest possible position for any talks”. He added: “There can be no negotiation about Ukraine without Ukraine,” he adds. Healey also says there will be new announcements on supporting Ukraine through Nato, with billions in new firepower for Ukrainian fighters on the front line. “We want to see durable peace and no return to conflict and aggression,” he says. “Let’s not forget Russia remains a threat well beyond Ukraine.” - BBC

Ukrainian President Zelensky put a brave face on the situation, summarizing in a post on X what he called a “meaningful” conversation with Trump. “President Trump shared details of his conversation with Putin,” the Ukraine president said. “No one wants peace more than Ukraine. Together with the U.S., we are charting our next steps to stop Russian aggression and ensure a lasting, reliable peace. As President Trump said, let’s get it done.” - Politico

Just moments after the White House press secretary, Karoline Leavitt, quoted her boss as saying Vladimir Putin “wants to make peace,” Russian drones start to swarm Ukraine triggering air raid alerts in many regions. In all, 140 drones were tracked, with most aimed at the Odesa region, Ukrainian Telegram channels reported. Officials said port infrastructure in the Danube River was hit - the very installations which were previously funded by USAID

Trump, writing on his Truth Social platform, said he has asked Secretary of State Marco Rubio, CIA Director John Ratcliffe, National Security Adviser Michael Waltz and Special Envoy Steve Witkoff to lead the negotiations on the US side. One former western diplomat pointed out to me that missing from the delegation was Trump’s Ukraine envoy Keith Kellogg

Putin and Trump are likely to meet in Saudi Arabia. Oil prices fell after news of the call, with Brent crude down 2.3% at $75.25 a barrel

Vice President Vance is slated to meet with Zelensky at the Munich Security Conference later this week to discuss Trump’s vision for peace. Retired Lt. Gen. Keith Kellogg, Trump’s special envoy to Ukraine and Russia, told The Associated Press that the White House is ironing out details of the highly anticipated talks during the annual summit for international security discussions. “Knowing how the process works, it would probably be better for Zelenskyy if we all met together and talked through it as a group,” Kellogg said in an interview.

In an interview with The Guardian published on Tuesday, Zelensky suggested that Russian-held territory in Ukraine could be swapped for Ukrainian-held territory in Russia’s western Kursk region as part of a peace deal. Putin’s spokesman Peskov said this was “impossible”. He added: “Russia has never discussed and will not discuss the exchange of its territory. Ukrainian units will be expelled from this territory. All who are not destroyed will be expelled.” - BBC

A new Danish intelligence report has warned about the prospect of Russia launching a large-scale war against European members of Nato within five years, if the US no longer offers its support. It’s two years before it poses a credible threat to one or more members in the Baltic sea region, it added.

The United States is releasing Russian prisoner Alexander Vinnik as part of the deal to secure Marc Fogel’s freedom, a Trump administration official told Fox News on Wednesday. Fogel, an American teacher who had been detained in Russia since 2021, was freed on Tuesday. Vinnik was arrested in 2017 in Greece at the request of the U.S. on cryptocurrency fraud charges. He was later extradited to the United States where he pleaded guilty last year to conspiracy to commit money laundering - Fox News