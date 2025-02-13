High-level officials from Ukraine, the United States, and Russia will meet at the Munich Security Conference tomorrow to hold face-to-face discussions about ending the war.

US President Donald Trump announced the meeting for the first time on Thursday afternoon while taking questions from reporters in the White House.

JOIN US ON TELEGRAM

Follow our coverage of the war on the @Kyivpost_official.

US President Donald Trump speaks in the Oval Office on Feb. 13, 2025 as he announces that representatives from Ukraine, the US, and Russia will meet face-to-face the next day at the Munich Security Conference to discuss ending Russia's war in Ukraine. (Photo by ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS / AFP)

Advertisement

Russia has not officially participated in the conference since 2019.

Comments from officials in Washington, Kyiv, and Moscow about ending the war have steadily increased in recent days as Trump has increasingly pushed to keep his promise of ending the war within his first 100 days in office.  

It was previously announced that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky would meet US Vice President JD Vance on Friday on the sidelines of the Munich gathering, but today’s announcement was the first that representatives from Ukraine, the US, and Russia would meet directly.

Munich Security Conference: What to Expect?
Other Topics of Interest

Munich Security Conference: What to Expect?

As Western security leaders assemble in the Bavarian capital the question high on everyone’s Ukraine-related agenda is: Will Europe step up? Time to find out.

Other members expected to attend as part of the US delegation include Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Ukraine-Russia envoy Keith Kellogg, conference chair Christoph Heusgen said in a Berlin press conference on Monday.

“We hope that Munich will be used – and we have signs that it will – to make progress with regard to peace in Ukraine,” the former diplomat said.

Police arrange bariers near the Hotel Bayerischer Hof, the venue of the Munich Security Conference (MSC) on February 13, 2025 in the center of Munich, southern Germany, one day before the start of the conference. The Munich Security Conference (MSC) is officially launced on February 14, 2025 and runs until February 16, 2025 (Photo by Michaela STACHE / AFP)

Advertisement

But on Wednesday, a German spokesman told reporters that they did not expect any major breakthroughs in peace discussions for Ukraine at the conference. 

“Looking towards Munich and the security conference, I haven’t had any concrete indications that a decisive step could be on the horizon” towards peace talks, government spokesman Steffen Hebestreit said in a press conference.

Hebestreit also said that Germany’s position was that “nothing must be decided over Ukrainians’ heads, they must decide how they enter talks with the Russian side.”

On Feb. 12, Trump held separate calls with Zelensky and Putin, later claiming both leaders “want to stop the millions of deaths taking place in the War with Russia/Ukraine.”

Zelensky confirmed shortly after Trump’s announcement that the call with Putin took place, adding in an X post shared about two hours later that he had his own “long and detailed” call with Trump following the Kremlin chat.

Advertisement

Zelensky confirmed shortly after Trump’s announcement that the call with Putin took place, adding in an X post shared about two hours later that he had his own “long and detailed” call with Trump following the Kremlin chat.

“We discussed many aspects – diplomatic, military, and economic – and President Trump informed me about what Putin told him,” Zelensky wrote.

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here
You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter
Katie Livingstone
Katie Livingstone

Katie Livingstone is an American journalist who has covered the war in Ukraine since 2022. Her work has been nominated for the Pulitzer Prize among other awards and featured in Rolling Stone, Business Insider, USA Today, and several other outlets. She is a Fulbright Fellow whose work has focused on illuminating the impact of conflict and foreign policy on people and societies across the world.

More on War in Ukraine
Moldova Summons Russia Ambassador After Drones Explode on Its Soil War in Ukraine
Moldova Summons Russia Ambassador After Drones Explode on Its Soil
By AFP
6h ago
British Defence Intelligence Update Ukraine 11 February 2025 War in Ukraine
British Defence Intelligence Update Ukraine 11 February 2025
By Kyiv Post
7h ago
‘We Are Concerned’ – Finnish Speaker of Parliament on Putin-Trump Peace Talks Ukraine
‘We Are Concerned’ – Finnish Speaker of Parliament on Putin-Trump Peace Talks
By Kateryna Zakharchenko
8h ago
Russian Stocks Surge, Ruble Strengthens After News of Putin-Trump Talks War in Ukraine
Russian Stocks Surge, Ruble Strengthens After News of Putin-Trump Talks
By Olena Hrazhdan
9h ago
Read Next
Trump’s Secret Peace Deal with Putin? Ex-Trump Insider Reveals All EXCLUSIVE War in Ukraine
Trump’s Secret Peace Deal with Putin? Ex-Trump Insider Reveals All
By Jason Jay Smart
6h ago
‘Not Very Pleasant’ That Trump Talks to Putin First – Zelensky Top News
‘Not Very Pleasant’ That Trump Talks to Putin First – Zelensky
By Kyiv Post
6h ago
Munich Security Conference: What to Expect? Zelensky
ANALYSIS: Munich Security Conference: What to Expect?
By Leo Chiu
6h ago
Ukraine Prepares Response to $500B US Rare Earth Deal Ahead of Munich VP Meeting Top News
Ukraine Prepares Response to $500B US Rare Earth Deal Ahead of Munich VP Meeting
By Kateryna Zakharchenko
6h ago
« Previous World Briefing: February 13, 2025
Next » ‘He Won’t Be Chancellor for Long’ – US to Snub Germany’s Scholz in Munich, Politico Reports