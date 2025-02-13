High-level officials from Ukraine, the United States, and Russia will meet at the Munich Security Conference tomorrow to hold face-to-face discussions about ending the war. US President Donald Trump announced the meeting for the first time on Thursday afternoon while taking questions from reporters in the White House. JOIN US ON TELEGRAM Follow our coverage of the war on the @Kyivpost_official. US President Donald Trump speaks in the Oval Office on Feb. 13, 2025 as he announces that representatives from Ukraine, the US, and Russia will meet face-to-face the next day at the Munich Security Conference to discuss ending Russia's war in Ukraine. (Photo by ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS / AFP) Advertisement

Russia has not officially participated in the conference since 2019. Comments from officials in Washington, Kyiv, and Moscow about ending the war have steadily increased in recent days as Trump has increasingly pushed to keep his promise of ending the war within his first 100 days in office. It was previously announced that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky would meet US Vice President JD Vance on Friday on the sidelines of the Munich gathering, but today's announcement was the first that representatives from Ukraine, the US, and Russia would meet directly. Other Topics of Interest Munich Security Conference: What to Expect? As Western security leaders assemble in the Bavarian capital the question high on everyone's Ukraine-related agenda is: Will Europe step up? Time to find out. Other members expected to attend as part of the US delegation include Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Ukraine-Russia envoy Keith Kellogg, conference chair Christoph Heusgen said in a Berlin press conference on Monday. "We hope that Munich will be used – and we have signs that it will – to make progress with regard to peace in Ukraine," the former diplomat said. Police arrange bariers near the Hotel Bayerischer Hof, the venue of the Munich Security Conference (MSC) on February 13, 2025 in the center of Munich, southern Germany, one day before the start of the conference. The Munich Security Conference (MSC) is officially launced on February 14, 2025 and runs until February 16, 2025 (Photo by Michaela STACHE / AFP)

But on Wednesday, a German spokesman told reporters that they did not expect any major breakthroughs in peace discussions for Ukraine at the conference. "Looking towards Munich and the security conference, I haven't had any concrete indications that a decisive step could be on the horizon" towards peace talks, government spokesman Steffen Hebestreit said in a press conference. Hebestreit also said that Germany's position was that "nothing must be decided over Ukrainians' heads, they must decide how they enter talks with the Russian side." On Feb. 12, Trump held separate calls with Zelensky and Putin, later claiming both leaders "want to stop the millions of deaths taking place in the War with Russia/Ukraine." Zelensky confirmed shortly after Trump's announcement that the call with Putin took place, adding in an X post shared about two hours later that he had his own "long and detailed" call with Trump following the Kremlin chat.