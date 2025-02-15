- In January 2025, Russia launched approximately 2,400 One Way Attack Uncrewed Aerial Systems (OWA UAS) into Ukraine, surpassing the December 2024 total of 1,700 as anticipated. Russian strikes primarily targeted energy infrastructure, as well as military targets.
- The January 2025 total is comparable to the November 2024 and October 2024 totals. It is likely that Russian monthly OWA UAS launch rates of at least 2,000 will continue to be the standard expectation through 2025.
- Impacting OWA UAS launch operations is challenging. However, on 26 January 2025 and 06 February 2025, Ukraine launched its own attacks against known Russian OWA UAS operational sites, with damage noted at both sites. These attacks again highlight Russia’s inability to protect military sites from Ukrainian UAS attack.
Latest Defence intelligence update on the situation in Ukraine - 14 February 2025.— Ministry of Defence 🇬🇧 (@DefenceHQ) February 14, 2025
Find out more about Defence Intelligence's use of language: https://t.co/9eO2iukOE0#StandWithUkraine 🇺🇦 pic.twitter.com/eaiDFGePqg
To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here
You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter
You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter