In the current landscape of higher education, writing assignments take a leading role in assessing students’ knowledge. It helps professors test learners’ skills, understanding of the material, and gaps in their knowledge.

Yet, the sheer number of assignments students have to complete can be unreasonable. It is indeed exhausting to write a comprehensive, thoroughly researched paper every week. Unfortunately, very few professors check in with their students on their workload before assigning them another essay. That’s why many learners resort to outside sources for inspiration and support.

The rise of artificial intelligence technology has given many students the idea to use it for writing. Why not? It’s easy, fast, and cheap (or even free). However, using AI for writing academic papers has a few pitfalls—from plagiarism and authenticity issues to severe academic penalties, like losing scholarships and failing courses.

Luckily, AI isn’t the only solution. Essay writing services have been supporting students for years, providing them with real human guidance and insights. They deliver original papers that are written from scratch by real experts. In this article, we’ll review the best essay writing services that don’t use AI and discuss why human writing is superior to AI.

Why Custom Essay Help

In the endless black hole that the internet is, many students often find ads for custom essay writing services. While some of them aren’t reliable, there are also those that can deliver quality work. Real, human writers can take your instructions and come back with a perfect paper made just for you. The best part? We’ve discovered these services are also quite affordable.

These services are a safe choice for academic help because you can connect with human experts. They will bring unique, nuanced insights into the writing process that AI can’t match. You won’t need to worry about generic AI responses or plagiarism.

What’s Wrong With AI, Though?

In general, there’s nothing wrong with using AI—you just have to do it responsibly. AI tools are great for research, structuring your arguments, and even grammar checks. Yet, generating entire essays and then submitting them as your own isn’t how you are supposed to do your homework. These days, professors check academic assignments for AI, and you risk facing serious consequences if you go for this quick fix.

The main problem with AI is that it is not capable of an original idea and is prone to bias. No matter how much information you give it, it is unable to draw conclusions or analyze information critically.

How to Humanize Your Essay

We don’t judge here, if you want to use AI, it’s okay. Yet, it’s best to avoid risks and spend some time ’humanizing’ the text. AI detectors are getting more elaborate with each day, so sometimes it may take a while.

If you’ve looked into this topic, you might have come across the words ’perplexity and burstiness.’ These are the two main criteria AI detectors use. In simple terms, it means variation in length and structure of sentences, as well as between the words used.

Basically, to humanize your essay, you need to break up and restructure sentences and substitute words for more ’normal’ ones. Then, run it through multiple AI checkers to be confident in the result.

EssayHub

EssayHub Official Website (EssayHub)

Outsourcing your homework to an essay writer service is much easier than rewriting and humanizing AI-generated text. EssayHub is a great choice. Here’s how it works.

Once you sign in or create an account, you will see what’s called an order form. Fill out all your instructions line by line. Choose a type of assignment from the dropdown list, write down the topic, and specify the number of pages and deadline. You can also attach files like sources that are required to be used or your syllabus.

Then, you’ll be asked to make a deposit. The sum of your order is to be deposited into your account as a guarantee for the writer that you’ll come back and collect the final paper. After that, your order goes online and becomes available to writers. They will offer their services to you—a process called bidding—and you are to choose the essay helper yourself.

Some students get confused by this step since there are lots of writers working for this service. Yet, you can always open chat with support and ask them to help you pick a writer. You can also review their expertise, experience, and even reviews from previous customers.

Once you’ve picked the writer, you gain access to a direct chat with them. You can use it to ask for status updates or to clarify your vision for the paper. After the writer submits a draft, you get a notification. Check the paper and see if it looks like you expected. See if all the instructions have been followed and if the writer has used the sources you asked for.

If the final draft is done according to your instructions, you can close the order and release the writer’s payment. If not, don’t worry. EssayHub offers free, unlimited revisions with every order. You can ask for as many alterations as it takes for the writer to meet the initial instructions.

In those rare cases that the order goes horribly wrong, your money is still safe. You can request a refund, and EssayHub will give you back the money. Its refund policy is very customer-oriented, so really, there’s no risk. Over the years, EssayHub has proven to care about its customers greatly, so it’s in the company’s best interest to make sure you leave the site with a positive experience.

Generally, the service is very easy to use. It has recently updated the website to make it even more user-oriented. The platform guarantees that no AI will be used in your final paper. They even go as far as providing a free originality and AI report with every order.

The best part is that it’s very affordable. The price per page starts at just $11.88, and the service often offers discounts and promotions. Also, for bulk orders, the price goes down with every page you order. This way, you can save up to 40% on the order price.

Overall Rating: 9.8

EssayService

EssayService Official Website (EssayService)

EssayService is one of those companies that have years upon years of experience in this business. At the time of writing, on SiteJabber alone, they have 6,409 reviews that amount to a solid 4.8 stars rating. To say this service is popular is to say nothing.

Part of its popularity is due to its affordable prices. One page of a college-level paper will cost you just $11.4. Still, just like with the service above, the more pages you order, the less you pay per page. So, if you’re planning on ordering a dissertation, don’t be scared—there are special offers for those lengthier papers.

EssayService claims to have an exceptional pool of writers. Each one is a native English speaker with a Bachelor’s, Master’s or Ph.D. in their area of expertise. The service hand-picks each candidate to make sure only the best ones get to write for the customers. This is a part of the no AI and no plagiarism pledge.

The writer selection process here is very complex. This helps the service discourage fraud writers and only collaborate with the best ones. The team fact-checks each diploma. Once it’s proven that a candidate has a degree, it’s time to put their skills to the test.

Every candidate for a writer’s position is required to take a test in English to confirm they are a native English speaker. Then, the candidate’s subject knowledge is tested. They are required to pass a timed test to ensure their knowledge matches their education level. And you can’t forget the writing skills test. Providing writing samples is not enough to work with EssayService.

Each writer has to produce a paper with no prep and in very limited time. To work with EssayService, one must be able to perform under pressure. If a writer has successfully passed all these steps, they are given a probationary period. This is when they work with real ’write paper for me’ requests from customers but still under close supervision from the team. They need to receive enough positive feedback from customers before they can start working independently.

Overall, EssayService shows a truly diligent approach to work despite being an inexpensive service. It takes the originality guarantee seriously and is willing to provide a plagiarism report for every customer.

EssayService also values speed, and so do its customers. You can place an order here with just three hours to complete. Obviously, it’s a risk, and it will influence the price, but it’s saved many students’ grades over the years. And if you think that a 3-hour deadline means poor quality, think again. As we’ve explained earlier, the writers here are very serious about their work and are trained to work under pressure. Besides, they have lots of experience in writing similar papers, so it’s a lot easier for them to produce high-quality work during a limited time.

Overall Rating: 9.7

DoMyEssay

DoMyEssay Official Website (DoMyEssay)

DoMyEssay probably has the most appealing, clean, and aesthetic-looking website of all the services presented in this post. Considering that the site’s main audience is students, it’s a well-calculated move that shows smart, educated management. However, an attractive appearance is not enough for a user to stay. Fortunately, DoMyEssay makes its clients return thanks to the exceptional quality of the papers that it writes.

The pricing strategy is clear as day. The price of an order depends on four key factors:

Type of work;

Academic level;

Number of pages;

Delivery speed.

To elaborate, essays and math problems are priced differently. That’s why you need to pick the type of service first. The base level price starts at $5.94 for multiple-choice questions and goes up to $21.38 for engineering homework. The justification is pretty clear - those tasks require a vastly different set of skills. While multiple choice questions can be googled by anyone, engineering homework requires knowledge in multiple subject areas and an advanced skill set. A standard college essay will cost you $11.97/page.

The academic level aspect is quite self-explanatory. A high-school-level paper obviously differs in complexity and depth of research from a Master’s level one. Some students try to save money by picking a lower level, but we’d advise against that. It’s better to give the writer more time, which will also reduce the price.

A rushed order will be more expensive than the one due in two weeks or more. Surely, the writers are accustomed to working under pressure. Yet, for them to accept a job due in a few hours is a risk. If they misunderstand the task, there may be no time for edits. That’s why these rushed assignments are often completed by the most experienced writers.

The price per page for a high school essay starts at $11.34. Yet, if you have a 10-page paper to write, don’t get discouraged; you won’t need to pay a hundred dollars. The price for a 10-page essay with no additional features will be $79.38 due to the bulk order discount.

Speaking of additional features, there are plenty of add-ons for those willing to pay for a premium service. For example, you can add an abstract to your paper for $12.99. It’s mostly used for graduate-level works, but some order it just to have a short summary of the paper. ’Printable sources’ is another great feature. For just $6.99, the writer will attach the sources they used as files so that you can get acquainted with them.

A plagiarism and AI report is free with every order. Just ask the support to send it to you.

All those concerned with the question, “Who will be writing my essay this time?” can pick a writer they have already worked with. You are free to select any available writer and chat with them directly if you want to.

DoMyEssay is a truly customer-oriented service that puts its customers at the head of the process. The support team responds almost instantly and can help you with any question you can think of.

Overall Rating: 9.6

OrderEssay

OrderEssay Official Website (OrderEssay)

This is one of the relatively new players in the writing business. Yet, it has already earned the trust from quite a few happy clients. Among the benefits of this site over others, students mention a personalized approach, diversity of writers and services, and 24/7 support.

If you decide to order an essay online at orderessay.com website, you can be sure that the order will be processed swiftly and responsibly. OrderEssay does not use AI in its writing. Instead, it relies on its verified writers. Since the service only works with experts who have extensive experience, you can be sure that your assignment will be handled with utmost professionalism.

Hiring a writer to help with your homework is not just about freeing your evening. Sure, lots of people use writing services to relieve some of the stress of studying, but the potential benefits extend beyond that. Since you can talk to your writer directly while they work on the order, you can use this opportunity to tap into their knowledge and experience. You can ask them questions about their process to later implement it into your own writing.

The work you receive in the end can also be used for learning. One of the biggest problems with the higher education system nowadays is the lack of individual approach. Many students struggle to keep up with the pace at which they are to progress through the course. Additionally, some students are visual learners, while others are auditory learners and so on. The school curriculum does not accommodate different learning styles. But writing services do.

Ordering an assignment from a private writing service can help you dive deeper into the subject and gain a different perspective on the topic. For example, you can order a literature review and give the writer your class readings. They will read and analyze those sources and present them to you in a manner that is different from your professor’s. This unique perspective may help you understand the topic better and make taking that class that much easier.

Ordering a book report is a great way to get out of reading a book if you don’t have the time for it. Of course, it’s best to always come to class prepared. If you’re studying English, being familiar with those classic readings will be useful later in life. But sometimes life happens. It’s perfectly normal to forget a task when you have so many of them. Luckily, OrderEssay’s writers have already read those sources through and through. If you order a book report, you can have a condensed version of the book with all the analysis done for you. The best part is that it can be ready the next day, right on time for class.

All in all, OrderEssay is a new but promising service with a lot of potential. The writers are professionals in their fields and can help you with any task you can think of. All that for an affordable price (from $10.80 per page) and custom written just for you.

Overall Rating: 9.5

EssayPro

EssayPro Official Website (EssayPro)

EssayPro is a household name in the world of academic paper writing. It has been around for a while and has gained a massive following among students—and there are indisputable reasons for its popularity.

The first one is the prices. EssayPro has managed to maintain its rates affordable for students (from $11.88/page). It truly cares about its customers and backs up this claim with facts. It also provides lots of services for free:

Title page;

Formatting;

Originality and AI report;

Unlimited revisions;

The best writer.

While some other services charge an additional fee for those, EssayPro does not. It shows that they truly care about their customers and are committed to their happiness. Having been around for over ten years, it has gained the experience and understanding of the market like no other service.

Timely delivery is another thing worth mentioning. We’ve looked over lots of independent reviews on different platforms like SiteJabber and Reviews.io, and the topic of swift delivery comes up a lot. Many users claim to have received their papers before the deadline. It really reflects the high level of professionalism among writers and their commitment to providing quality work. They understand that your time can be limited, so they deliver ahead of the deadline to accommodate potential revisions.

EssayPro provides free, unlimited revisions, no matter the cost of the order. They truly value each customer, regardless if they paid $20 or $200. When the writer uploads a final draft of your paper, you receive an email notification. At this point, you can access the work and see if it complies with the instructions.

To err is human, and writers, despite their extensive experience, are only humans. So, sometimes, they do make mistakes. And sometimes, the instructions are simply confusing. But EssayPro solves conflict before it arises by giving every customer the option to request as many revisions as it takes for their instructions to be met. This shows real dedication to providing high-quality service to every single client.

EssayPro provides a truly vast range of services. They work with lots of professional writers who can cover any assignment—from a simple nursing essay to a dissertation on microbiology. Apart from the numerous kinds of academic papers you can order, EssayPro can also help student entrepreneurs. If you’re trying to launch a startup while studying, you can still benefit from this service. It offers business plan writing, business proposals, and even creative writing or blog posts.

EssayPro truly makes it a point to cater to a wide audience. But instead of spreading themselves too thin, they actually succeed at providing diverse services to lots of different people. Such commitment to excellence is rare and deserves admiration.

Overall Rating: 9.5

WritePaper

WritePaper Official Website (WritePaper)

WritePaper really emphasized the safety and privacy of their customers. Apart from providing high-quality, original content written by human writers, they promise you the security of your data.

When you sign up for this service, you are not required to provide any personal information. Of course, they need your email to keep in touch, but neither your name nor your phone number are necessary. You are free to give them a burner email for complete anonymity. They only store the data that is necessary for order processing, and they keep it for a very limited amount of time. WritePaper uses external services that are safely encrypted. The cybersecurity team works tirelessly to ensure security issues are not possible.

Your payment information is processed by external services, such as MasterCard or Visa. This way, WritePaper doesn’t have direct access to your banking data. This makes an internal breach virtually impossible. The company does not process the clients’ sensitive data, as is explicitly stated in their privacy policy.

Privacy is extremely important for students ordering from an online service, and WritePaper clearly understands this. The service values its customers and takes all the necessary precautions to ensure your safety when you use the service.

If you are interested in more details on how they keep your data safe, you can take a look at their privacy policy. It’s easily accessible at the bottom of the page, and the contents are explicitly clear. No legalese or confusing wording—just facts.

If you don’t want to read through pages upon pages of policies, you can also text support and ask them any questions that interest you. The support team works around the clock, with no breaks or holidays. You can reach them via live chat or email. It sometimes takes a couple of minutes to get through to an agent in peak times, but the AI chat bot can be very helpful in the meantime.

For those people who are okay with writing but need a hand polishing their papers, WritePaper offers proofreading, rewriting, and editing services.

Proofreading is the least invasive type of service and, hence, the least expensive. If you order proofreading, the writer will revise grammatical errors, check spelling, and format the paper in accordance with the chosen style.

Editing is a bit more comprehensive. For $8.32 per page, the writer will analyze the text and offer more complex changes to the content. They may improve the thesis statement to make it stronger, add transitions between sentences or paragraphs, and insert narrative citations into text to make it sound more natural.

Rewriting means complete reworking of the text and the price starts from $8.32. Apart from doing all the changes involved in proofreading and editing, the writer can change the entire paper’s structure. They will professionally assess the text and if need be, remove, or substitute entire sections for new content.

Overall Rating: 9.4

WriteMyEssay

WriteMyEssay Official Website (WriteMyEssay)

This service has yet to make waves in the academic writing community. Yet, it is already known among students as an essay writing service that does not use AI. All the papers that it produces are written from scratch, according to the client’s individual instructions. You may also request an originality report upon completion of your order. It will not cost you anything, and the report will cover plagiarism as well as AI involvement.

Ordering from WriteMyEssay is a great way to save your time and precious resources. It’s easy to get overwhelmed when you have to write a paper every week. Over time, this may lead to burnout, declined performance, and mental health issues. Many students suffer from academic burnout, so outsourcing a part of your homework can help prevent a lot of the frustration associated with studying.

Hiring a WriteMyEssay writer is the ultimate way to kill two birds with one stone. Not only do you beat burnout and get more free time, but you also receive a perfect essay sample written according to your instructions. According to the service’s policy, you are not to submit the essay sample as your own work. Yet, you can use it as an educational source.

As you review the writer’s style, use of language, arguments and referencing, you can learn a whole lot. Cross-check the sample paper with your own essays and see how the two compare. Notice how the language used by the professional writer makes their arguments stronger. What can you do to achieve the same result? Simply reading academic papers will help you pick up the verbiage and terms used in your area of study. This can be greatly beneficial, especially for freshmen.

At WriteMyEssay, high-quality work is a guarantee. Provided that you supply your writer with clear instructions, assignment details, and required readings, they will do their job well. Direct communication between you and your expert makes the writing process smooth and seamless. You can ask them for progress updates, drafts, and their ideas. They can ask you for clarifications and your vision of the final project. This collaboration between you and the writer is almost sure to guarantee that the paper will be a success.

For $11.88 per page, you can have a professional writer with years of experience and a degree in your area of study helping you. The pricing strategy of WriteMyEssay is clear and transparent. Deadline, length, academic level, and type of work are key factors in price formation. Originality report, unlimited number of revisions, formatting in the style of your choice, 24/7 assistance from the support team, security of your data, and a professional writer are included in the price.

WriteMyEssay can become your trusted companion through the uncertain and turbulent years of attaining higher education. The affordability of the service, paired with its commitment to professionalism and originality, is what sets it apart from its competitors.

Overall Rating: 9.3

The Case Against AI

If you’ve ever tried creating a text with AI, you know how hard it can be. No matter how well you phrased the prompt, there’s always one or more things it won’t do. It never follows the precise word count, it gets confused by its own ’train of thought,’ and it starts to repeat itself after a while.

And, of course, we can’t help but mention that AI is incapable of producing an original idea. It can only collect information from its database and present it in different words. Some AI chatbots are able to access the internet, but they are still incapable of critical analysis.

AI also has some problems with accuracy. It relies on its vast database to fish out the most relevant information as quickly as possible. However, since it lacks the ability to analyze information, it does not differentiate between what’s true and false. Besides, it has been created and trained by humans, and people tend to make mistakes and are prone to bias.