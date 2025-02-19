Videos circulating online allegedly show Russian soldiers fighting on the battlefield despite being severely injured. The ASTRA Telegram channel reported, citing footage posted on several social media accounts which showed troops using crutches to fend off drones, while others struggle to move.

One video, shared on the Donbass Case Telegram channel, appears to show a Russian soldier using a crutch to fight off an attacking drone.

JOIN US ON TELEGRAM

Follow our coverage of the war on the @Kyivpost_official.

“This is another very difficult video from the other side, showing our fighter trying to defend himself with a crutch. We hope he survived and is safe, but why is an injured serviceman at the front line? This should not be happening,” the channel wrote.

Advertisement

Another video, published by Ukrainian journalist Yuri Butusov, allegedly shows two Russian soldiers in a dire condition - one is seen walking using crutches while another is crawling on the ground.

Butusov captioned the video: “The Walking Dead: a new crippling assault on the Pokrovsky front. They weren’t even given donkeys.”

Last week, another video surfaced online, showing Russian soldiers from the 503rd Motorized Rifle Regiment on crutches being forcibly loaded into military trucks by military police officers at the Kadamovsky training ground in Russia’s Rostov region. A person behind the camera can be heard saying on the video, “Look at how these guys are being sent to war - people who shouldn’t be going. It’s unbearable.”

Ukraine Attack on Russian Pipeline to Hit Kazakh Oil Exports
Other Topics of Interest

Ukraine Attack on Russian Pipeline to Hit Kazakh Oil Exports

Seven explosive-packed drones on Monday hit a pumping station of the Caspian Pipeline Consortium, which carries Kazakh oil across southern Russia for export via the Black Sea, including to Europe.

ASTRA also published a video on Feb. 16 showing wounded soldiers from the 5th Separate Motorized Rifle Brigade preparing to go into battle. According to ASTRA, one soldier had previously been taken from a hospital in Yeysk despite having an open wound on his leg and missing a finger. He was reportedly forced into an ambulance and sent back to the front.

Advertisement
To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here
You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter
Kyiv Post
Kyiv Post

Kyiv Post is Ukraine’s first and oldest English news organization since 1995. Its international market reach of 97% outside of Ukraine makes it truly Ukraine’s Global – and most reliable – Voice.

More on Social media
Viral TikTok Song Slams Trump’s ‘Hostile Takeover’ US
Viral TikTok Song Slams Trump’s ‘Hostile Takeover’
By Kyiv Post
3h ago
Lithuania May Investigate Minister Because of His Soviet-Era Playlist Europe
Lithuania May Investigate Minister Because of His Soviet-Era Playlist
By Kyiv Post
Jan. 29
How AI Is Changing and Jeopardizing Narratives about Ukraine EXCLUSIVE War in Ukraine
OPINION: How AI Is Changing and Jeopardizing Narratives about Ukraine
By Iuliia Mendel
Jan. 23
Trump Triumph, Assad Fall, Olympic Joy: Key Events in 2024 War in Ukraine
Trump Triumph, Assad Fall, Olympic Joy: Key Events in 2024
By AFP
Dec. 30, 2024
Read Next
Booby-Trapped FPV Goggles Blinded 8 Russian Drone Operators China
Booby-Trapped FPV Goggles Blinded 8 Russian Drone Operators
By Kyiv Post
6h ago
Quarter Million Without Heat and Power: Kyiv, Odesa Under Russian Attack Kyiv
Quarter Million Without Heat and Power: Kyiv, Odesa Under Russian Attack
By Julia Struck
14h ago
Ukraine Attack on Russian Pipeline to Hit Kazakh Oil Exports Russia
Ukraine Attack on Russian Pipeline to Hit Kazakh Oil Exports
By AFP
1d ago
‘Drone Visits Will Continue’ – Explosions, Fires Rock Russian Oil Infrastructure Russia
‘Drone Visits Will Continue’ – Explosions, Fires Rock Russian Oil Infrastructure
By Kateryna Zakharchenko
2d ago
« Previous 7 Best Essay Writing Services That Deliver Papers Without AI
Next » ‘Trump Lives in Disinformation Space’ – Zelensky Rebukes US President’s Latest Claims