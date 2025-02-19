As of early February, President Volodymyr Zelensky’s approval rating stood at 57% – as opposed to the 4% that US President Donald Trump claimed on Tuesday.

“I mean, I hate to say it, but he’s down at a 4% approval rating,” Trump told reporters during the signing of Executive Orders at Mar-a-Lago in Florida, according to The Independent.

Trump also reiterated his call for elections to be held in Ukraine in his comments.

“We have a situation where we haven’t had elections in Ukraine, where we have martial law, essentially martial law in Ukraine,” he said – however, local experts and politicians have noted that it is unlikely for elections to take place during wartime Ukraine in recent interviews.

What’s Zelensky’s approval rating in Ukraine?

Zelensky’s rating as of early February stood at 57%, according to a survey released by the Kyiv International Institute of Sociology (KIIS) on Wednesday.

The rating marks a slight increase from the KIIS’s December 2024 poll‘s 52%, conducted before Trump’s return to the Oval Office in January.

However, there has been a notable decline compared to the early days of Russia’s 2022 invasion – the surveys showed that Ukrainians’ trust in their leader had fallen from 90% in March 2022, just weeks after Russia invaded.

Just 7% of respondents in March 2022 said they actively did not trust the 46-year-old leader. That figure has since grown to 37% by early February of 2025, the poll showed.

Other Topics of Interest

The latest poll indicates that support for Zelensky is similar across the country, with those in central Ukraine slightly more supportive of the leader. 

Zelensky’s first five-year term officially ended last year, with the Kremlin repeatedly claiming since then that Zelensky is no longer the legitimate leader of Ukraine, a claim that has largely been ignored both by the West and Russia’s allies – until now, when it has been echoed by Trump.

In response to Trump’s comments, Zelensky told reporters on Wednesday that the 4% figure was part of Russian disinformation.

“If someone wants to change me right now, it won’t work right now... if we are talking about 4%, then we have seen this disinformation, we understand that it comes from Russia, and we have evidence,” Zelensky said, according to a Ukrainian news outlet

[UPDATED: Feb. 19, 13:05, Kyiv time. Added results from KIIS’s latest poll]

