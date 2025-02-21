President Volodymyr Zelensky held phone conversations with the leaders of South Africa, Finland, France, Denmark, Canada, and Norway, thanking them for their support, according to the website of the Presidential Office (OP).

With Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen, he discussed the continued supply of weapons and ammunition, as well as investments in Ukraine’s domestic missile and drone production. Zelensky highlighted Denmark’s crucial role in defending Ukraine and Europe.

During his conversation with South African President Cyril Ramaphosa, Zelensky emphasized that Ukraine seeks to achieve a just and lasting peace this year and counts on South Africa’s voice in this process. He also expressed gratitude for South Africa’s support for Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity, the OP reported.

“Security guarantees, arms and ammunition supplies, and investments in domestic defense production were among the key topics of my conversation with Finnish President Alexander Stubb. Both of us share the vision that Ukraine, America, and Europe must act together and be represented jointly at the negotiating table.”

Zelensky also discussed military support, energy cooperation, sanctions against Russia’s shadow fleet, and the use of frozen Russian assets with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. He emphasized the importance of Canada’s G7 presidency this year and expressed confidence in its leadership role.

With Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre, Zelensky talked about bilateral relations and security guarantees, acknowledging Norway’s contribution to Ukraine’s energy stability.

During his conversation with French President Emmanuel Macron, the two leaders coordinated their positions, discussed security guarantees, and reaffirmed that their common goal is a just and lasting peace. Zelensky stressed that the future security architecture must prevent Russia from ever attacking anyone again.