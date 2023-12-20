Latest

Denmark Says Ukraine to Get F-16 Jets in Second Quarter
War in Ukraine
Jan. 6, 15:32
Denmark, which is replacing its F-16 fleet with more modern F-35 jets, announced in August that it would provide the 19 planes after securing approval from the US government.
By AFP
‘Weapons of Victory’ Ukraine MoD Advent Calendar – Update Dec. 20
Germany
Dec. 20, 2023
Ukraine’s Ministry of Defense (UMoD) reveals another pre-holiday surprise for the forces of its enemies in the run-up to Christmas - day 20 of its Advent calendar.
By Kyiv Post
‘Weapons of Victory’ Ukraine MoD Advent Calendar – Update Dec. 17
Ukraine
Dec. 18, 2023
Ukraine’s Ministry of Defense (UMoD) reveals another pre-holiday surprise for the forces of its enemies in the run-up to Christmas - day 17 of its Advent calendar.
By Kyiv Post
Denmark Could Block Russia’s Oil Tankers – FT
Russia
Nov. 15, 2023
When asked whether the Russian navy would accompany Russian oil tankers passing through the Danish strait, the Kremlin spokesman said that Russia doesn't make such decisions based on news reports.
By Kyiv Post
Zelensky Hails 'Historic' Decision to Hand F-16 Fighter Jets to Ukraine
Ukraine
Aug. 20, 2023
The Dutch and the Danes are leading a plan to train Ukrainian pilots to fly the US-made aircraft as part of an 11-nation coalition, with training potentially complete by early 2024.
By AFP