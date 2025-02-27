Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has been invited to a special EU summit on March 6 to discuss possible European “security guarantees” for Ukraine, European Council President Antonio Costa said Thursday.

Europe is scrambling to make its voice heard after US President Donald Trump sidelined Kyiv and its backers on the continent by launching talks with Russia to end the three-year war.

JOIN US ON TELEGRAM Follow our coverage of the war on the @Kyivpost_official.

Next week’s talks in Brussels will focus on supporting Kyiv and bolstering Europe’s defences after Trump’s opening to Moscow -- and hopefully strike a deal on a new weaponry for Kyiv.

Costa -- who heads the body representing the EU’s 27 member states -- told leaders in an invitation letter the “new momentum” around a Ukraine settlement “should lead to a comprehensive, just and lasting peace.”

Advertisement

He told leaders he had invited Zelensky to discuss “the latest developments.”

“The EU and its member states are ready to take more responsibility for Europe’s security,” Costa wrote.

The bloc, he said, “should therefore be prepared for a possible European contribution to the security guarantees that will be necessary to ensure a lasting peace in Ukraine.”

The EU’s top diplomat Kaja Kallas has proposed providing Ukraine with a major weapons package -- including air defences, artillery shells and missiles -- as quickly as possible.

Other Topics of Interest Life Hack: Ukraine’s Mobile Repair Workshops in Action Kyiv Post visited new mobile workshops capable of carrying out major equipment repairs being put together by volunteers and military engineers for the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

But the package risks being blocked by Hungary, which is friendly with Trump and Russia.

Trump’s team has not only sparked fear in Europe over Ukraine but also about Washington’s commitment to protecting its NATO allies.

On defence, Costa said the meeting aimed to reach “first decisions” towards helping Europe become “more sovereign, more capable and better equipped” to deal with security challenges.