Brussels Develops Measures to Prevent Hungary from Stalling Ukraine Funding
Ukraine
15 hours ago
An internal EU document has shown Brussels’ plans to cut funding to Hungary and undermine its economy if it continues to veto future EU funding for Ukraine during the upcoming Feb. 1 summit.
By Leo Chiu
Let’s Get Serious About Our Collective Energy Security: Reflections from Davos 2024
War in Ukraine
Jan. 26, 13:13
"The world stands at a critical juncture, as WEF president Borge Brende aptly put it, where leaders must unite and devise solutions to common challenges."
By Oleksiy Chernyshov
EU Condemns ‘Wave of Repression’ Ahead of Belarus Elections
Belarus
Jan. 25, 13:33
Belarus has been subjected to repeated rounds of EU sanctions over the crackdown on the opposition and for its role as a staging post in Russia’s war on Ukraine.
By AFP
EU Ready for Tough Measures Against Hungary if Orban Continues to Block Aid to Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Jan. 23, 13:35
European leaders will consider taking strong action against Hungary if it continues to block the €50 billion aid package for Ukraine at an extraordinary leaders' summit on Feb. 1.
By Kyiv Post
Eurotopics: Was Release of Funds for Hungary Legal?
Ukraine
Jan. 20, 10:06
A selection from what European papers are saying.
By Eurotopics
EU Eyes New Russia Sanctions for Second Anniversary of War
Europe
Jan. 19, 18:24
European diplomats admit it is becoming increasingly difficult to agree on further sectors of the Russian economy to target in a bid to drain Moscow's war chest.  
By AFP
EU Chief ‘Confident’ of Hungary Deal on Ukraine Aid
War in Ukraine
Jan. 17, 12:20
Kyiv urgently needs a green light on the new funds as it seeks to keep government services running and pay salaries as Russia’s all-out war nears the two-year mark.
By AFP
Ukraine Needs 'Predictable Financing' to Defeat Russia: EU Chief
War in Ukraine
Jan. 16, 14:30
EU leaders will hold a summit on February 1 to try to overcome a block from Hungary on providing 50 billion euros ($54.5 billion) in financial aid to Ukraine over the next four years.
By AFP
Decision on Frozen Russian Assets Use for Ukraine Must Be Collective - Pritzker
War in Ukraine
Jan. 16, 12:54
Pritzker explained that there are six to seven difficult steps to achieve results in this process.
By Interfax-Ukraine
What to Expect After the EU’s Historic Decision to Open Accession Negotiations
Ukraine
Jan. 13, 10:38
A former deputy minister with experience of preparing Ukraine for EU integration presents a candid assessment of what will be required at this stage to actually join the EU.
By Viktor Dovhan
Visa Free Entry to Ukraine for British Citizens Extended for Another Year
Ukraine
Jan. 11, 12:57
The visa-free entry for British citizens has been extended for another year until Jan. 30, 2025, so they can enter Ukraine without a visa for up to 90 days within a 180-day period.
By Leo Chiu
Ukraine’s Parliament Supports Draft Law on Lobbying
Ukraine
Jan. 11, 00:52
The Verkhovna Rada voted for the draft law, an EU requirement, with 309 in support of it and none opposed.
By Kyiv Post
European Commission Ukraine Report: Reflections From the Country’s Primary Energy Firm EXCLUSIVE
Ukraine
Jan. 9, 16:11
Ukraine has entered heating season 2023-24 better prepared, with improved air defenses and reinforced energy site security, while satisfying crucial milestones in its European integration efforts.
By Oleksiy Chernyshov
Ukraine Doubled Gas Imports From EU and Moldova in 2023
Ukraine
Jan. 7, 10:39
In 2023 Ukraine's gas import came mainly from Slovakia, Hungary, Poland and Romania/Moldova.
By UkrInform
Decision on Ukraine’s Accession Expands EU’s Geopolitical Reach
EU
Jan. 4, 11:13
Russia’s war in Ukraine has resulted in a shift in Europe’s foreign policy – a “behind the scenes” analysis of some of the discussions that are shaping those changes.
By Anna Romandash
EU Sanctions Russia's Largest Diamond Producer Alrosa
Russia
Jan. 3, 15:34
The EU in December agreed to prohibit diamonds exported from Russia as it tightens sanctions to further sap the Kremlin's coffers.
By AFP