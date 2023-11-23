Latest
15 hours ago
An internal EU document has shown Brussels’ plans to cut funding to Hungary and undermine its economy if it continues to veto future EU funding for Ukraine during the upcoming Feb. 1 summit.
Jan. 26, 13:13
"The world stands at a critical juncture, as WEF president Borge Brende aptly put it, where leaders must unite and devise solutions to common challenges."
Jan. 25, 13:33
Belarus has been subjected to repeated rounds of EU sanctions over the crackdown on the opposition and for its role as a staging post in Russia’s war on Ukraine.
Jan. 23, 13:35
European leaders will consider taking strong action against Hungary if it continues to block the €50 billion aid package for Ukraine at an extraordinary leaders' summit on Feb. 1.
Jan. 20, 10:06
A selection from what European papers are saying.
Jan. 19, 18:24
European diplomats admit it is becoming increasingly difficult to agree on further sectors of the Russian economy to target in a bid to drain Moscow's war chest.
Jan. 17, 12:20
Kyiv urgently needs a green light on the new funds as it seeks to keep government services running and pay salaries as Russia’s all-out war nears the two-year mark.
Jan. 16, 14:30
EU leaders will hold a summit on February 1 to try to overcome a block from Hungary on providing 50 billion euros ($54.5 billion) in financial aid to Ukraine over the next four years.
Jan. 16, 12:54
Pritzker explained that there are six to seven difficult steps to achieve results in this process.
Jan. 13, 10:38
A former deputy minister with experience of preparing Ukraine for EU integration presents a candid assessment of what will be required at this stage to actually join the EU.
Jan. 11, 12:57
The visa-free entry for British citizens has been extended for another year until Jan. 30, 2025, so they can enter Ukraine without a visa for up to 90 days within a 180-day period.
Jan. 11, 00:52
The Verkhovna Rada voted for the draft law, an EU requirement, with 309 in support of it and none opposed.
Jan. 9, 16:11
Ukraine has entered heating season 2023-24 better prepared, with improved air defenses and reinforced energy site security, while satisfying crucial milestones in its European integration efforts.
Jan. 7, 10:39
In 2023 Ukraine's gas import came mainly from Slovakia, Hungary, Poland and Romania/Moldova.
Jan. 4, 11:13
Russia’s war in Ukraine has resulted in a shift in Europe’s foreign policy – a “behind the scenes” analysis of some of the discussions that are shaping those changes.
Jan. 3, 15:34
The EU in December agreed to prohibit diamonds exported from Russia as it tightens sanctions to further sap the Kremlin's coffers.