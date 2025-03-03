Ukraine’s top hope for an Academy Award this year fell just short at Sunday night’s Oscars, losing out to a documentary about an alliance between an Israeli journalist and a Palestinian activist in Jerusalem’s war in Gaza.

Ukraine’s submission, “Porcelain War”, was one of five nominees in the Best Documentary Feature category, but the Oscar went to “No Other Land,” made by a Palestinian-Israeli collective.

JOIN US ON TELEGRAM

Follow our coverage of the war on the @Kyivpost_official.

“Porcelain War,” a film by US director Brendan Bellomo and Ukrainian director Slava Leontiev, is a co-production of Ukraine, Australia, and the US, documenting Ukrainian artists Slava, Anya, and Andriy, who made porcelain figurines as Russia’s invasion raged on.

Leontiev, one of the film’s main protagonists, is now a soldier on the front lines.

Advertisement

The film premiered at the Sundance Film Festival in January 2024, where it won the Grand Jury Prize for Documentary Films. 

Another documentary about the war in Ukraine that was expected to contend for an Academy Award in the “Best Documentary Short” category was “Once Upon a Time in Ukraine”. Created by US director Betsy West, it is a joint US-Ukraine production about how children in Ukraine experience Russia’s invasion that has targeted them and their families. It did not receive a nomination.

Two other Ukrainian documentaries that were submitted, Peaceful People by director Oksana Karpovych and After the Rain: Putin’s Stolen Children Come Home” by Canadian director Sarah McCarthy, did not make the shortlist in the Best Documentary Feature category.  

Russia Drawing Ukrainian Children Into ‘Youth Armies,’ Says Report
Other Topics of Interest

Russia Drawing Ukrainian Children Into ‘Youth Armies,’ Says Report

Russian authorities in the occupied Luhansk region have reportedly recruited nearly 60,000 schoolchildren into youth movements in preparation for military service.

In 2024, Ukraine won its first Academy Award in history via “20 Days in Mariupol,” a documentary shot during the Russian siege of Mariupol in the first weeks after Russia launched its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022.

An estimated 50,000 Ukrainians died as a result of the siege in Mariupol, which lasted for months until May 2022.

Advertisement
To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here
You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter
Kyiv Post
Kyiv Post

Kyiv Post is Ukraine’s first and oldest English news organization since 1995. Its international market reach of 97% outside of Ukraine makes it truly Ukraine’s Global – and most reliable – Voice.

More on Culture
The Big Meet: Connecting People, Building Communities, and Sharing Stories PARTNERSHIP Kyiv
The Big Meet: Connecting People, Building Communities, and Sharing Stories
By Kyiv Post
Feb. 28
USAID Funding Halt Leaves Ukrainian Media Seeking Support Ukraine
USAID Funding Halt Leaves Ukrainian Media Seeking Support
By Kyiv Post
Jan. 31
Ukraine Folk Artists Harness Music to Fight Russian ‘Assimilation’ Music
Ukraine Folk Artists Harness Music to Fight Russian ‘Assimilation’
By AFP
Jan. 25
‘2000 Meters to Andriivka’ – New Film by Oscar-Winning Ukrainian Director Heads to Sundance War in Ukraine
‘2000 Meters to Andriivka’ – New Film by Oscar-Winning Ukrainian Director Heads to Sundance
By Kyiv Post
Jan. 21
Read Next
Ukraine Prevented Two Massive Russian Offensives in 2024, 2025 – HUR Intel War in Ukraine
Ukraine Prevented Two Massive Russian Offensives in 2024, 2025 – HUR Intel
By Kyiv Post
12m ago
Ukraine – Silver Lining to Ambush in Oval Office Saloon Ukraine
OPINION: Ukraine – Silver Lining to Ambush in Oval Office Saloon
By Timothy Ash
52m ago
Russia Drawing Ukrainian Children Into ‘Youth Armies,’ Says Report War in Ukraine
Russia Drawing Ukrainian Children Into ‘Youth Armies,’ Says Report
By TVP World
1h ago
‘3 Days in Enemy Territory’ - HUR Officer’s Insane Survival Story EXCLUSIVE Russia
‘3 Days in Enemy Territory’ - HUR Officer’s Insane Survival Story
By Kateryna Zakharchenko
2h ago
« Previous Zelensky Says He’s Ready to Sign Minerals Deal
Next » ISW Russian Offensive Campaign Assessment, March 2, 2025