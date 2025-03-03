Ukraine’s top hope for an Academy Award this year fell just short at Sunday night’s Oscars, losing out to a documentary about an alliance between an Israeli journalist and a Palestinian activist in Jerusalem’s war in Gaza.

Ukraine’s submission, “Porcelain War”, was one of five nominees in the Best Documentary Feature category, but the Oscar went to “No Other Land,” made by a Palestinian-Israeli collective.

JOIN US ON TELEGRAM Follow our coverage of the war on the @Kyivpost_official.

“Porcelain War,” a film by US director Brendan Bellomo and Ukrainian director Slava Leontiev, is a co-production of Ukraine, Australia, and the US, documenting Ukrainian artists Slava, Anya, and Andriy, who made porcelain figurines as Russia’s invasion raged on.

Leontiev, one of the film’s main protagonists, is now a soldier on the front lines.

Advertisement

The film premiered at the Sundance Film Festival in January 2024, where it won the Grand Jury Prize for Documentary Films.