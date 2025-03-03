France and Britain are proposing a one-month truce in Ukraine “in the air, at sea” after crisis talks in London, French President Emmanuel Macron said on Sunday. In an interview with France’s Le Figaro newspaper, Macron said that such a truce would not, initially at least, cover ground fighting. The problem there was it would be very difficult to check that it was being respected given the size of the front line, he said. Peacekeepers would be deployed at a later date, he said, adding: “There won’t be European troops on Ukrainian soil in the coming weeks.” Macron also suggested that European countries should raise their defence spending to between 3.0 and 3.5 percent of GDP to respond to Washington’s shifting priorities and Russia’s militarisation. “For three years, the Russians have spent 10 percent of their GDP on defence,” he told the paper. “So we have to prepare for what’s next.” - AFP

When Zelensky was asked about the truce, he replied: “I’m aware of everything.”

Looking tired but still determined, Zelensky spent a big chunk of time speaking to reporters before boarding his return flight back to Poland. Here are some highlights:

there is “no chance” that Ukraine will give up territory.

Ukraine will never recognise territories that are occupied by Russia as Russian territory. “For us, this will be temporary occupations”

“We are working with the United States... assistance is coming and assistance in the shape of weapons and arms that was previously approved by the congress of the United States. We like to hope for new assistance.”

Zelensky suggested he would not be a one term president as he pledged when he first ran. He told journalists he will resign if Ukraine is given membership to NATO - a demand he has been making since the start of the war with Russia. “I am exchangeable for NATO,” he says. But, he added: “To change me, it will not be easy because it is not enough to simply hold elections. You would need to prevent me from participating. And it will be a bit more difficult.” Advertisement

Via reporting from the BBC’s Moscow correspondent, Steve Rosenberg: the Deputy Chairman of the Security Council of Russia Dmitry Medvedev said the European summit in London was “an anti-Trump, anti-Russian” gathering of witches of people who want to continue the war. Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov described it as a coronation of attempts to egg on the ‘Kyiv regime’ to continue the war. A major pro-Kremlin TV outlet ridiculed UK/European efforts to help Ukraine: “You can fit the whole British army into Wembley stadium and still have room for the French.”

My analysis: I spent Sunday listening to European leaders and UK PM Keir Starmer. Their statements will be well received in Ukraine, especially Starmer’s pledge to let Ukraine use export financing to acquire 5,000 air defense missiles - an initiative that also creates UK jobs. EU chief Ursula von der Leyen announced upcoming talks on strengthening military support. But the real question is, why didn’t Europe act sooner? During Trump’s first term, it was clear the MAGA camp had little interest in supporting a bloc that wasn’t funding its own defense. We all knew this day would come. I wrote in my book, Digital Pandemic, that “if the COVID-19 pandemic response were an exam, many world leaders would have to cheat on their finals to obtain a passing grade.” They certainly don’t deserve a passing grade for their preparedness on defense spending.

Top Washington officials suggested Sunday that Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky might have to step down if a peace deal is to be reached, underscoring President Donald Trump‘s stunning shift in approach to the war with Russia. “We need a leader that can deal with us, eventually deal with the Russians, and end this war,” National Security Advisor Mike Waltz told CNN. “And if it becomes apparent that President Zelensky’s either personal motivations or political motivations are divergent from ending the fighting in this country, then I think we have a real issue.” His remarks and those of other key Republicans follow Trump’s dramatic turn against Zelensky during a contentious Oval Office meeting on Friday. When Republican officials were asked on Sunday talk shows whether Putin could in fact be trusted, they instead suggested that Zelensky might pose the greater obstacle to peace. “Either he needs to come to his senses and come back to the table in gratitude, or someone else needs to lead the country to do that,” said House Speaker Mike Johnson. “I mean, it’s up to the Ukrainians to figure that out, but... we need President Zelensky to do what is necessary.” And Tulsi Gabbard, director of national intelligence, told “Fox News Sunday” that Zelensky had “created a huge rift in the relationship.” Secretary of State Marco Rubio insisted that the White House was clear-eyed about Putin’s Russia. “No one here is claiming Vladimir Putin is going to get the Nobel Peace Prize this year,” he said on ABC. But Rubio added that “you cannot end a war unless both sides come to the table.” - FRANCE 24 with AFP

A Trump administration official said Mr. Trump would meet on Monday with his top national security aides, including Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, to consider, and possibly take action on, a range of policy options for Ukraine. These include suspending or canceling American military aid to Ukraine, including the final shipments of ammunition and equipment authorized and paid for during the Biden administration, said the official, who spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss internal deliberations - NYT

Iran’s parliament on Sunday impeached the finance minister and voted to remove him from office after the rial plummeted to nearly one million to the US dollar. The firing of Abdolnasser Hemmati came amid growing concerns over the crashing rial and accusations of mismanagement just six months into President Masoud Pezeshkian’s new government. Pezeshkian, who defended Hemmati, emphasised that the government is locked in a tough battle with the West. He called for greater unity and cooperation from Parliament to face these challenges. The decision comes amid rising tensions over Iran’s nuclear program and worsening relations with the West. Iran’s economy has been severely affected by international sanctions, especially after the US withdrew from the 2015 nuclear deal. In 2015, the rial was worth 32,000 to the dollar, but by the time Pezeshkian took office in July, it had plummeted to 584,000 to the dollar. Recently, it dropped even further, with exchange shops in Tehran trading 930,000 rials for every dollar - Euronews

The Gaza Government Media Office says that there is a severe shortage of shelter supplies for displaced residents. The number of trucks entering Gaza during the first phase of a ceasefire agreement between Israel and Hamas represented only 75% of what was expected, Salama Maarouf, the head of the office, told Anadolu. “The humanitarian crisis is worsening,” he added. Maarouf said that Gaza requires 200,000 tents, but the number delivered falls well below half of that total. Additionally, only 15 mobile homes have entered the enclave, far from the 60,000 needed to accommodate displaced families. He pointed out that the shortages extend beyond tents and temporary housing. The enclave also faces critical shortages in other shelter-related items including generators, batteries, solar power systems and heavy machinery - Anadolu

India’s Adani Group revived plans to make major investments in the US, despite the company’s billionaire founder facing federal charges there, the Financial Times reported. Adani, who is widely seen as a close ally of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, pledged $10 billion in US energy investments after Donald Trump’s reelection before being indicted on federal bribery charges. Since Trump resumed office, his administration has rolled back enforcing laws against foreign corruption, signaling that the case against Adani could collapse, the FT wrote. If so, then Adani’s planned investment would likely go ahead, an India expert said: “The prospect of Adani… buying America would be warmly welcomed by Trump.” - Semafor

Japan’s worst wildfires in more than three decades raged unabated as firefighters backed by military helicopters continued to struggle to contain the blazes, which are burning thousands of hectares of land every day, local media reported Monday. Firefighters have been battling the fires in the forest around the northeastern city of Ofunato since last Wednesday, public broadcaster NHK reported. The multiple blazes have so far burned around 2,100 hectares. Over the past 24 hours, another 3,000 hectares has been burned. Backed by helicopters of Japan’s Self-Defense Forces, firefighters are battling the blazes from the air and the ground as smoke blows towards residential areas. At least one person has been killed while more than 80 buildings have been damaged. - Anadolu

Anora was the top winner of the night, earning a total of five awards. Star Mikey Madison was named best actress, while Sean Baker won a record-breaking four awards for his film: best director, best original screenplay and best film editing (in addition to best picture). In the other acting categories, Adrien Brody was named best actor for The Brutalist, Kieran Culkin won the Oscar for best supporting actor, for his role in A Real Pain. Zoe Saldaña was named best supporting actress for her performance in Emilia Pérez, noting that she is the “first American of Dominican origin to accept an Academy Award.” Meanwhile, Flow won the award for best animated feature, marking the first-ever win for Latvia. No Other Land was named best documentary feature. I’m Still Here was named best international feature film, marking Brazil’s first Oscar win. Peter Straughan won the award for best adapted screenplay for Conclave. Paul Tazewell became the first Black man to win the Oscar for best costume design, for his work on Wicked. The musical movie also won best production design. Other films that won multiple awards were The Brutalist, which earned best cinematography and best original score in addition to best actor; Dune: Part Two, winning best sound and best visual effects; and Emilia Pérez, which also landed the best original song Oscar for “El Mal.” Best makeup and hairstyling went to The Substance. (See all the snubs and surprises.) The 97th Academy Awards, hosted by Conan O’Brien, aired live coast-to-coast from the Dolby Theatre at Ovation Hollywood on ABC and Hulu(which glitched as the show was starting and cut off before the show ended). Winners were announced in 23 categories. (See the star-studded red carpet arrivals.) The show also paid tribute to the heroes and victims of the recent Los Angeles wildfires - Hollywood Reporter

