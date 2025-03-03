Senior members of the US administration led by President Donald J. Trump over the weekend pushed messaging on Ukraine closely resembling propaganda talking points used by Kremlin-controlled media.

A man walks through an underground passage past a kiosk selling magazines with covers depicting Russia's President Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump in Warsaw on February 25, 2025. (Photo by Sergei GAPON / AFP)

Talking Point: Volodymyr Zelensky and his stubbornness are preventing peace in Ukraine.

US Secretary Marc Rubio, told This Week, ABC on Sunday:

“He found every opportunity to try to ‘Ukraine-splain’ on every issue, then he confronts the vice president. When the vice president says ‘the goal here is diplomacy’ he immediately jumps in and challenges the vice president – ‘Well what kind of diplomacy?’ We all understand that Putin is not going to be an easy negotiator.”

Pravda, Monday:

“Meanwhile, Zelensky once again stated that it would not be so easy to replace him in power… He also accused a number of Ukraine’s international partners of pressure and of trying to influence the decisions of the Ukrainian leadership… In fact, in this way, he essentially criticized American politicians and officials who had previously criticized Zelensky for the lack of elections in the country.”

Talking Point: Russia has the right to keep Ukrainian territory it grabbed and to place Ukrainians living in that territory under Russian rule and make them Russian citizens.

Tulsi Gabbard, US Director of National Intelligence, told Fox News on Sunday:

“President Trump sees this reality. So the alternative to this (continued war), which he is so intent on, which he talked about continuously throughout his campaign, that the American people voted for, is his commitment to ending this war and bringing about peace. That requires bringing interested parties to the table to conduct these negotiations. Of course, both sides are going to have their arguments and their interests that they are fighting for. This is the reality of how these negotiations always occur during times of war. Neither side is going to be happy, very likely, with the outcome, but ultimately it needs to lead to peace.”

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, Feb. 18, speaking to media in Saudi Arabia:

“Are you suggesting that at the negotiations on the settlement (of the war) there would be even the suggestion of the idea that some territories should be ceded? How would they be given away – with the Russians living there (in Ukrainian territory occupied by Russia), or without them?

Talking Point: The US just wants to help. Zelensky is the problem.

Mike Waltz, National Security Advisor to the US President told CNN on Sunday:

“You know, for us, talking about the details and demands of security guarantees… And, you know, you can’t kind of trash the other side, going, you know, litigating through the history of this conflict, if we’re going to bring both sides to the table. And so, uh, and that, uh, further, coming to the Oval Office, ah, you know, with the body language, the shaking of the head, you know, the arms crossed, uh, you know, we found it incredibly disrespectful. Ah, we were ready to sign that deal. I want to address directly that this was some type of ambush, is absolutely false.”

TASS, Monday:

“Since Trump took office in January, the United States has been expressing readiness to help resolve the Ukraine conflict as soon as possible. Unlike the European Union and the administration of Trump’s predecessor, Joe Biden, Washington has recently been reluctant to offer its steadfast support to Kiev [sic] and has even held talks with Moscow. These moves have faced criticism both in Ukraine – Zelensky, for one, has rejected the latest US initiatives – and across European countries, which continue to reaffirm their support for the Kiev [sic] regime and are even considering their own militarization.”

Talking Point: Ukraine is ungrateful and steals US assistance, while Zelensky is just the worst.

Stephen Miller, White House Deputy Chief of Policy, Fox News on Friday:

“I think this is one of the great moments of American diplomacy. The way that President Trump, and J.D. Vance, stood up for American interests on the world stage. The way that President Trump defended Americans after years of being fleeced and abused and taken advantage of, and taken for granted. Millions of American hearts swelled with overflowing pride today to watch President Trump put Zelensky in his place!”

Rossiya 24, on Monday:

“Ukraine sold American weapons on the black market, receiving 20% of their cost, journalist Tucker Carlson reported… Now these weapons are in the hands of armed groups around the world, including Hamas, Mexican drug cartels, and the forces that currently control Syria.”

Talking Point: Zelensky needs to quit, Ukraine and Europe are responsible for the war with Russia.

US Senator Lindsay Graham (R) to CSPAN, on Friday:

“We want to be helpful. What I saw in the Oval Office was disrespectful and I don’t know if we can ever do business with Zelensky again. I think most Americans saw a guy, that they would not want to go in business with. The way he handled the meeting. The way he confronted the president, was just over the top. So I think that the relationship between Ukraine and America is important. Vitally important. But can Zelensky do a deal with the United States? After what I saw, I don’t know… He was terrible at (meetings with European leaders in) Munich… He either needs to resign and send somebody over that we can do business with, or he needs to change.”

Russian President Vladimir Putin, Jan. 28, to VGTRK news and other state media:

“Russian President Vladimir Putin has declared that Moscow is ready for negotiations with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, but expressed doubts about his legitimacy… Putin also accused Western countries of inciting Ukraine to continue the war. He claims that in the spring of 2022, Russia withdrew its troops from Kyiv at the request of European leaders, who guaranteed the signing of a peace treaty. However, according to Putin, these promises were not fulfilled, and Ukraine was persuaded to continue the war.”