- Overnight 06-07 March, Russia conducted its largest multi-axis LongRange Aviation (LRA) strike package of 2025. Alongside up to 35 As-23a KODIAK Air Launched Cruise Missiles, Russia also launched Land Attack Cruise Missiles from Black Sea Fleet vessels alongside Short Range Ballistic Missiles and more than 100 One Way Attack UAVs, all of which serve to complicate and saturate Ukrainian Air Defence efforts.
- Russia continues to strike a range of targets, including the Ukrainian energy sector, predominantly gas infrastructure, seeking to exploit the winter period as it attempts to demoralise the civilian population as well as weaken the Ukrainian economy.
- The KODIAK remains the pace setter for Russian large scale strike packages, with a number of lower-intensity strikes this year allowing a slow replenishment in the stocks of Russia’s premier precision guided munition. Rebuilding its stockpile enables LRA to sit ready to conduct strikes such as these with little to no notice, at a time of Russia’s choosing.
Latest Defence Intelligence update on the situation in Ukraine - 08 March 2025.— Ministry of Defence 🇬🇧 (@DefenceHQ) March 8, 2025
