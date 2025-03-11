  • Russian forces are applying increased pressure on Ukrainian forces in the Kursk salient, Russia, from the west, north and east. Ukrainian forces likely maintain control of approximately 300 sq km of territory in Kursk. Russian forces continue to conduct fewer offensive operations elsewhere on the frontline compared to late 2024 and early 2025
  • In the vicinity of Pokrovsk, Russia’s primary operational focus, Ukrainian forces have launched a number of counterattacks near Pischane, Udachne, Sehvchenko, and south of Kutyre, which lies on the logistical highway, the T-05-06.
  • Opportunities for Ukrainian counteroffensives have been improved by the reduced number of ground offensives being carried out by Russia. Russian logistics supply lines on the Pokrovsk axis have also been degraded by Ukrainian First Person View Uncrewed Aerial System attacks.
